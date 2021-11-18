Who Is Banana Split in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6?

Group B has brought the fire ever since they were first introduced on The Masked Singer. One of the contestants or, rather, two of the contestants, really stumped the judges, as Banana Split emerged onto the stage as a duo. Considering that Banana Split got many people talking, you might be wondering who exactly they are. Read on to see all of the Banana Split clues you need to know. Additionally, in case you missed any of The Masked Singer‘s episodes live, don’t worry. FuboTV is offering a free trial to new subscribers so that you can catch all of the action live.

Season 6, Episode 10 – “Group B Semi-Final”

Banana Split is first up for the night. They explained that they’re taking things up a notch for their next performance, especially as they’ll be going toe to toe with who they deem to be their biggest competition — Caterpillar. Banana Split said that their biggest strength is their theatrical nature. They’ll be bringing out the pop star vibes for their performance, and the banana even said that one of them dreamed of being a pop star once upon a time (but, he didn’t mention who it was out of the two of them). For their “Bring Your Trophy to Work Day” clue, Banana Split showed off a case full of trophies including a light-up mirror that read, “Favorite Hottie,” won by the ice cream.

Banana Split certainly shocked the judges with their performance of Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face.” Not only did the banana play the piano during their rendition of the track, but he also tore it up on the drums. Jenny McCarthy suggested that the two are actually collaborators, guessing Ed Sheeran and Jessie J. Robin Thicke had the same idea with Leona Lewis and Ryan Tedder. Nicole Scherzinger did say that she thinks they’re a married couple, saying that it could be John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Season 6, Episode 8 – “Giving Thanks”

Fans got to take a trip to “Splitsville” for Banana Split. The ice cream began by saying that the last time they worked together, it was a “nightmare.” She could be seen vacuuming while a beetle sat on a table. The banana came home with flowers in hand as the ice cream continued to tidy up their home. When the camera panned back, it was revealed that the duo was on a television set.

Yet again, Banana Split blew the judges away with their performance. They performed their own take on The Chicks’ “Let ‘Er Rip,” with the ice cream tackling the vocals while banana was on piano duties. The pair’s “Turkey Drop” hint was the word “director.” Scherzinger thought that it could be the talented Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman, the latter of whom has directed in the past. McCarthy then suggested Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston, who has appeared on The Voice. Thicke thought of another married duo, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. Guest judge Joel McHale shared an out-of-left-field guess, saying that it could be former New Girl co-stars Zooey Deschanel and Lamorne Morris.

Season 6, Episode 5 – “Date Night”

Banana Split’s latest clue package began from a yellow house (complete with pink window furnishings, naturally). The ice cream could be seen reading from a Song Recipes Cookbook as she explained that a lot goes into creating the “perfect love song.” As for what those ingredients are, the banana offered a glitter-filled jar that read “Fantasy” on it and a splash of pain (i.e., a first aid kit with a red cross on it). He tried to put in a little bit of “reality,” which was a mini globe, but the ice cream added a heart in the form of a red plush toy. As the two put together their concoction, The Masked Singer showcased a dish that had “Nothing” written across it.

For their next performance, Banana Split once again had the banana on the piano with the ice cream showcasing her stunning vocal abilities. They performed a rendition of Michael Buble’s “Cry Me a River.” It’s safe to say that Banana Split blew everyone away, as the pair earned a standing ovation. The judges wasted no time in trying their hand at guessing Banana Split’s identity. Ken Jeong guessed his The Masked Dancer co-stars, Craig Robinson and Ashley Tisdale. Jenny McCarthy thought of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Nicole Scherzinger went the collaborator route and suggested Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban.

Season 6, Episode 3 – “Group B Premiere”

The ice cream part of Banana Split shared her backstory from, naturally, an ice cream stand at a carnival. She got a silver medal as she explained that she got a day job when she first came to Hollywood. Although, she soon quit the gig after getting her big break. Unfortunately, she had to “beg” for her job back after her big break didn’t turn out as planned. When the ice cream and the banana joined forces, she explained, as they both tried their hand at a high striker game, that she was eager to find a collaborator who would stick with her through the “sweet and sour.”

For Banana Split’s performance, the banana took on piano playing duties while the ice cream sang P!nk’s “A Million Dreams.” Banana Split did clarify some things following their performance, explaining that they haven’t always worked together. But, when they have, they’ve worked well. This led Jenny McCarthy to guess that it was married couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster. Robin Thicke went with another couple, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Nicole Scherzinger went a bit out of left field by guessing Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.