‘The Masked Singer’ Live Updates: Beach Ball Unmasked

After taking a week off due to the World Series, The Masked Singer is officially back with a brand-new episode. On Wednesday, it was time for Group B to take to the stage again. The group will be joined by the show’s final Wildcard competitor of the season — the Beach Ball. Since The Masked Singer‘s latest episode is set to be jam-packed, PopCulture.com is here to keep you up to date on all of the action.

Group B includes Banana Split, Caterpillar, Queen of Hearts and Mallard. They’re not the only ones who will be trying their best to impress the judges — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. The Beach Ball, the season’s last Wildcard competitor, will also showcase what they’re made of. Additionally, Joel McHale will be joining the panel to provide some undoubtedly hilarious commentary.

Who has what it takes to make it through to the next round of The Masked Singer‘s competition? Follow along with our live blog to find out that very answer.

Who’s Getting the Boot?

Even though all of the competitors tried their best, one masked singer still had to go home by the end of the episode. Cannon revealed that Beach Ball’s stay would be short-lived, marking one of the briefest tenures on The Masked Singer ever. It was time for the judges’ first impression guesses. Jeong’s was Kim and Khloe Kardashian, McCarthy’s was Housewives Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Erika Jayne, McHale’s was Tiffany Pollard and Tori Spelling, Scherzinger’s was Kristen Wiig and the “other woman from Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” a.k.a. Annie Mumolo, and Thicke’s was Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs. All of the judges stuck with their first impressions except for McCarthy and McHale, who both changed theirs to Snooki and JWoww.

The duo in the Beach Ball was revealed to be “Mama June” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. The pair is best known for their appearances on Toddlers & Tiaras, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Getting the Party Started

After a show-stopping introduction, Beach Ball performed Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA.” The audience quickly realized that there were two individuals in the costume, as the Beach Ball turned around to reveal another face as the second person sang Cyrus’ song. Thicke picked up on the peach clue and said that it could be Elle and Dakota Fanning, who are from Georgia. He also thought of Two Broke Girls co-stars Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings. Jeong suggested Kim and Khloe Kardashian, but the audience was very much not on board with the guess.

Take a ‘Wild’ Trip to the Beach

The Masked Singer‘s final Wildcard competitor of the season is the Beach Ball. They explained that it makes sense for them to be the Wildcard as their life has been on the “wild” side. The Beach Ball said that they were thrust into the spotlight when they were young and stayed in the spotlight for a while. They’re definitely talented, as they have released recipes and a hit single that they said that they recorded in “just one take.” As the show zeroed in on a peach, Beach Ball said that they were able to accomplish these things with their loved ones by their side. But, they went their separate ways from one of their loved ones recently. They were able to reconnect when they joined The Masked Singer.

8: 44 p.m. ET: Banana Split Gets Sweet

Fans got to take a trip to “Splitsville” for Banana Split. The ice cream began by saying that the last time they worked together, it was a “nightmare.” She could be seen vacuuming while a beetle sat on a table. The banana came home with flowers in hand as the ice cream continued to tidy up their home. When the camera panned back, it was revealed that the duo was on a television set.

Yet again, Banana Split blew the judges away with their performance. They performed their own take on The Chicks’ “Let ‘Er Rip,” with the ice cream tackling the vocals while banana was on piano duties. The pair’s “Turkey Drop” hint was the word “director.” Scherzinger thought that it could be the talented Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman, the latter of whom has directed in the past. McCarthy then suggested Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston, who has appeared on The Voice. Thicke thought of another married duo, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. Guest judge Joel McHale shared an out-of-left field guess, saying that it could be former New Girl co-stars Zooey Deschanel and Lamorne Morris.

8:31 p.m. ET: Queen of Hearts Dazzles the Judges

The Queen of Hearts shared that she’s learned to have an appreciation for words. She said, as she scribbled in her journal, that the press hasn’t always been “kind” to her. The Queen of Hearts was criticized for what she said and the things that she wore. They also shared some of the words that were used to describe her, which included “stupid,” “simplistic,” “chubby,” and “untalented.” The Queen of Hearts managed to forge her own path despite the negativity. As she was helped down the stairs by a man holding a cowboy hat, there appeared to be an icon of Big Ben in the background. She then accepted a note that read, “With love.”

Queen of Hearts said that she wanted to “challenge” herself and she did so by showcasing her amazing vocals while singing Bishop Briggs’ “River.” Her “Turkey Drop” clue of the word “home” gave the judges some ideas about her identity. McCarthy thought of Kacey Musgraves, who has a song called “My House.” Thicke went a different route by suggesting Jessica Simpson. Scherzinger felt confident in guessing Jewel. The Masked Singer gave fans at home an extra clue about the Queen of Hearts, showcasing what appeared to be a black crow.

8:25 p.m. ET: “Take It Off” Buzzer Time?

In the end, McCarthy chose not to press the “Take It Off” buzzer despite saying that she knows “exactly” who Caterpillar is. She then revealed that her guess was JC Chasez. The other judges said that they were glad that McCarthy didn’t press the buzzer, as they’re not sold on her suggestion. Thicke still believes that they’re AJ McLean. Scherzinger didn’t believe that Caterpillar was adopted (even though Jeong and McCarthy insisted that they said it in the clue package). So, she said that it could be Lance Bass.

8:20 p.m. ET: Caterpillar Waddles In

Caterpillar’s clue package began at a Call Center (a flyer for which had a pentagon symbol on it). He eventually became a telemarketer and said that the job gave him an excuse to call his family, with whom he hasn’t always had the closest relationship. Caterpillar called them multiple times but was nervous about revealing his identity. Once he did tell them who he was, they were happy to reconnect. Although, he did have some “apprehension” about meeting them as he wasn’t sure if they wanted to get to know the “real him.” Caterpillar could be seen looking on as one of those family members, a man dressed in a butterfly outfit, got up from a green beanbag. The story has a happy ending, as Caterpillar’s family welcomed him with “open arms.”

Caterpillar was all about the boy band vibes, as he sang a flawless rendition of *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me.” Caterpillar’s “Turkey Drop” word was “pop,” leading the judges to believe that they’re a pop singer. Ken Jeong also said that the individual could be adopted due to the clue package. McCarthy then had a lightbulb moment and said that she knew exactly who it was. As a result, she wanted to press the “Take It Off” buzzer.

8:10 p.m.: Mallard Enters the Scene

The Mallard’s clue package began with him saying that he’s thankful for his family. He mentioned that he is a part of a famous family and held up an Allen wrench as he did so. Mallard’s residence was decorated flawlessly and even included a framed photo of President Abraham Lincoln. He explained that he’s gotten into trouble based on things that his family members have said. A squabble then took place in Mallard’s home, as evidenced by an individual (with a duckbill mask) tossing loaves of bread at the other members of the family. When Mallard sat down for a meal with his family, he was served a bowl with a figurine of a killer whale in it.

Mallard’s performance is one of “redemption.” Before he took to the stage, he explained that he was singing a track, “Play Something Country,” by Luke Bryan, who is someone that he considers to be family. In the past, Bryan invited him to come on stage to sing the song, but he didn’t know the words. To go along with the Thanksgiving theme, the judges got Mallard’s “Turkey Drop,” which was a crown icon placed on the turkey. Jenny McCarthy thought that could mean that the Mallard is Hollywood royalty and guessed Billy Ray Cyrus. Robin Thicke had a similar train of thought and suggested Kiefer Sutherland. Nicole Scherzinger guessed both Jack Osbourne and John Rich.

8:05 p.m. ET: Getting Things Started

Since it’s officially November, The Masked Singer is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit a bit early by giving thanks. Host Nick Cannon introduced the audience to the show’s latest guest judge — Joel McHale, who emerged with a turkey leg in hand. Cannon also reminded the judges that the Take It Off buzzer is still in play. The buzzer can only be hit by one of the judges once per group.

Catch Up

