’90 Day Fiance’ Star Reveals ALS Diagnosis

90 Day Fiance star Jenny Slatten gave a sad health update Tuesday in hopes that she can find help.

The 68-year-old TLC personality and her husband Sumit Singh, 38, revealed Slatten has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

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The couple, who live in India and have been stars on the franchise since The Other Way in 2019, learned of Slatten’s diagnosis in December, one year after she began experiencing symptoms.

“With a heavy heart we wanted to share a news with all of you guys. That, there was a rumor that I had a stroke, but it turned out to be ALS,” Slatten wrote in a joint Instagram post with Singh.

“At first, we tried to keep it private because it’s been very emotional and overwhelming for us. We were hoping to find some kind of solution before speaking publicly. But after trying for some time, we feel like it’s time to reach out.

“Thank you so much for all the love and support. Right now, we are open to any kind of help — treatments, clinical trials, lifestyle changes, or anything that could help treat this disease or slow down its progression.”

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a fatal and progressive neurodegenerative disease that destroys motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord. It leads to muscle weakness as well as mobility and speech loss. Actor Eric Dane died from complications of the disease in February after being diagnosed in April 2025.

Singh told PEOPLE that Slatten’s first symptom appeared in December 2024 when she choked “badly” while drinking water. Soon after, she dealt with migraines and had trouble swallowing pills. They assumed it was “some kind of infection” and that after Slatten began medication, her health improved.

However, they both noticed her speech slowing. She avoided having conversations and oftentimes refused to speak entirely. “That’s when we knew something was wrong,” Slatten said.

Fans expressed concerns after seeing her in an interview at a 90 Day Fiance holiday party in New York City in December 2025. When one follower suggested she may have ALS, Singh looked into the disease. “And then I find out that these symptoms she was having — this is what it looks like,” he said.

The couple said that’s when they remembered Slatten’s dad had died of ALS more than a decade ago.

Eventually, doctors confirmed their suspicions. “We cried and held each other,” Slatten said.

Luckily, the progression has been “slow,” Singh said. They are currently seeking treatment for the disease, which has no cure. “Right now we’re just looking and searching,” Jenny said. By putting her story out there, she hopes “maybe somebody will come forward with something” that could help her.

The couple is set to appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort, premiering on June 1 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.