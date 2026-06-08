Singer Cancels Concerts to Open for Charli XCX Instead

It’s a good news-bad news situations for fans of the singer-songwriter underscores.

She announced on Monday that she would be opening for Charli XCX, who announced her own tour the same day. However, the dates conflict with underscore’s headlining tour, meaning she was forced to cancel 10 concerts in September.

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“Because of this opportunity, though, we unfortunately have to cancel all of the September headline shows,” underscores, whose real name is April Harper Grey, confirmed on Twitter. She added that everyone affected will “receive a full refund soon directly from their point of purchase.”

Sept. 11: Indianapolis, Indiana

Sept. 12: Detroit, Michigan

Sept. 15: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sept. 16: Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 18: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sept. 19: St. Louis, Missouri

Sept. 20: Lawrence, Kansas

Sept. 22: Denver, Colorado

Sept. 24: Salt Lake City, Utah

Sept. 30: Los Angeles, California*

The artist did say that the Los Angeles concert was able to be rescheduled for Oct. 20.

“I pinky promise I’ll be back soon,” she said. “We’re already working on it. I hope U understand.”

The bittersweet news comes as Charli XCX announced she’ll be hitting the road again with her Music, Fashion, Film tour in September and October. The album of the same name will be released July 24, she announced last week.

Charli’s new album was widely anticipated, as she recently released two new singles, “Rock Music” and “SS26.” The title is taken from the lyrics of the latter, where she sings, “We’re walkin’ on a runway that goes straight to hell / Nothing’s gonna save us, not music, fashion or film.”

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In a Polymarket scenario taking bets on whether or not Charli would release a new album before July 31, the odds are obviously overwhelmingly affirmative right now. Previously, odds dipped as low as 34% on May 2 and May 24, but since the end of May had been more optimistic. Currently, Polymarket gives her a 94% chance of releasing a new album by the end of July — certainly a safe bet.

Will Charli XCX release a new original album by July 31?

Sept. 11: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sept. 14: Brooklyn, New York

Sept. 15: Brooklyn, New York

Sept. 21: Toronto, Ontario

Sept. 24: Boston, Massachusetts

Sept. 28: Washington, DC

Oct. 6: Atlanta, Georgia

Oct. 14: San Diego, California

Oct. 17: Los Angeles, California

Oct. 18: Los Angeles, California

Oct. 21: Glensdale, Arizona

Oct. 23: Las Vegas, Nevada

Underscores got her start releasing dubstep music on SoundCloud when she was 13 years old. The San Francisco native rose to prominence with her debut album Fishmonger in March 2021 and performed her first headlining tour in early 2022. She has gone on to release two more albums, Wallsocket and U in 2023 and 2026, respectively.

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