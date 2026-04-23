Kevin McKidd Lands New TV Series Ahead of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit

Kevin McKidd is moving on from Grey’s Anatomy.

The Scottish actor has landed a new TV show ahead of his exit from the long-running ABC medical drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Deadline reports that McKidd will front the ITV drama The Only Suspect. From Fremantle’s Red Planet Pictures, the series is adapted by Simon Ashdown from a novel by Louise Candlish. The Only Suspect is set in a leafy London suburb and “follows Alex and Beth, a devoted couple whose picture-perfect suburban life hides a devastating truth. The story switches between the present day and 1990s Camden, at the height of Cool Britannia, and begins in the sweltering summer of 1995 as a man buries a body during a violent storm.”

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KEVIN MCKIDD

Per the synopsis, “30 years later, another heatwave grips a very different world. The abandoned railway track where the body was hidden – running behind Alex and Beth’s street – is being transformed into a nature trail, spearheaded by Beth herself. What is a triumph for the neighbourhood instead threatens catastrophe for Alex… Because Alex is the young man who buried the body.”

“Having spent decades living under an assumed name, Alex now faces the unravelling of everything he has built,” the synopsis continues. “As diggers prepare to break ground on the very spot where his secret lies, his carefully constructed life spirals – and he must decide how far he is willing to go to keep the truth buried.”

The four-part drama will be executive produced by Belinda Campbell and Tom Mullens at Red Planet and Hill and Kennair-Jones for ITV. Farren Blackburn is directing, and Sumrah Mohammed is producing. Filming will begin on The Only Suspect in London this Spring.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

“Working with ITV on The Only Suspect feels like coming home for me,” said McKidd in a statement. “As an actor, the complex and multilayered role of Alex is exciting to explore, and I can’t wait to collaborate with Farren, the whole team at Red Planet Pictures, and an amazing ensemble of great British actors.”

“Once again, Simon Ashdown has woven a thrilling story from Louise Candlish’s bestselling novel that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats,” Kennair-Jones added. “Brilliantly produced by the team at Red Planet, The Only Suspect promises to deliver a gripping story full of shocking revelations and twists. It promises to be a real treat for the ITV and ITVX audience.”

His addition to The Only Suspect comes not long after it was announced that he would be leaving Grey’s Anatomy after 18 seasons as Dr. Owen Hunt at the end of Season 22, along with on-screen love interest Kim Raver. The Season 22 finale is set to air on Thursday, May 7, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.