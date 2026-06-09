Anne Hathaway Addresses Facelift Speculation as She’s Rumored to Make Big Public Appearance

Anne Hathaway is pushing back against rumors that she recently went under the knife for a facelift.

Following a slew of online speculation about her youthful appearance, the actress told Elle that she decided to talk about the rumors despite her “preference” to “never comment on anything” and “not draw attention” to herself.

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“We’re at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it’s not,” Hathaway told the magazine after she was asked if her tutorial for achieving a lifted look through a braided hairstyle was her way of shutting down the rumor mill.

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“The speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there,” she continued. “And I’ll probably always wonder, ‘Should I have posted that or not? Should I have just kept going and done the thing that makes me happy and makes me feel more confident on the red carpet?’ But I felt like the conversation was becoming distracting.”

“Also, by the way, these are huge medical decisions that people are presuming,” she said. “I wanted to show that like, no, I didn’t make a huge medical decision. It’s just two braids.”

She then said she’s open to plastic surgery in the future. “By the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday.”

Fans wondered if Hathaway had gotten a facelift after seeing her on the red carpet at the Oscars earlier this year. In response, she shared a video of her hairstylist braiding her hair in a manner that would give her face a lifted look.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 star is certainly no stranger to the spotlight. She even finds time to support the New York Knicks, who are in the midst of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. In fact, Polymarket currently gives her a 32% chance of attending an NBA Finals game this series.

It does not appear that she attended Game 3 in New York Monday night, so perhaps she will attend Wednesday before the series moves back to San Antonio for Game 5.

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Though Hathaway, a longtime Knicks fan, didn’t make an appearance on Monday, Celebrity Row at Madison Square Garden was still packed with stars. Big names like Jeremy Lin, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Jordan, Tina Fey, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Peyton Manning, Dave Chappelle, and Derek Jeter all showed up to support, though the Knicks lost the game. They are currently leading the Spurs 2-1 in the best of seven series.

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