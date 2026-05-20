Is ‘One Tree Hill’ Alum Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35?

Could a One Tree Hill alum be joining the Season 35 cast of Dancing With the Stars?

After a fan asked James Lafferty if he’d be the next star announced on the reality dance competition, he replied in a TikTok video.

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“I think my on Dancing With the Stars would be valuable, not so much for the competition aspect, but for the comedy aspect,” he said, joking that it’s a “good idea for Season 3” of his and his One Tree Hill co-star Stephen Colletti’s Netflix show Everyone Is Doing Great.

“I think maybe [my character] Jeremy should go on Dancing With the Stars,” he continued. “I think everybody would get the most out of that experience, if you catch my drift. I’m sure a lot of you have seen me dance before on One Tree Hill, maybe there’s a little bit in Season 2 of Everyone Is Doing Great. It wouldn’t go well for me, but it would definitely be entertaining for Jeremy.”

DWTS pro Ezra Sosa commented on the video that Lafferty is “hot” and said he’d be “down” for him to compete in the ballroom. Lafferty shared another video saying he’d compete — if fans give him a little boost first.

“I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna do Dancing With the Stars. I’m down,” Lafferty said. “I have one condition: that Everyone Is Doing Great makes the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix in the U.S. That’s my condition. I will come and do Dancing With the Stars. I would be happy to do Dancing With the Stars if Everyone Is Doing Great cracks the Top TV shows in the U.S. on Netflix.”

He told his followers to watch his show, which just premiered its second season earlier this month, and “hit the double thumbs up” on the show page.

“I think if enough people do those things or some of those things, we can make this happen,” he said. “Trust me, I want it to happen. I want both things to happen. I am a terrible dancer and I always wanted to fix that. I think Ezra can help me. I think everybody wins here.”

Will Lafferty join the ranks of Summer House darling Ciara Miller, Love Island star Maura Higgins and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson? Fans may have to keep an eye on the Netflix charts for Everyone Is Doing Great to see!

In the meantime, click here to see who else is rumored to be on DWTS this season.

Dancing With the Stars Season 35 premieres this fall on ABC. Episodes will be simulcast on Disney+, and will be available on demand the next day.