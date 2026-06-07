Margot Robbie Divorce Speculation? Here’s What’s Going On

“Margot Robbie divorce by June 30?” Some Polymarket bettors are putting money on it.

But where does this divorce speculation come from? It appears that Polymarket bettors have been inspired by Robbie’s recent steamy flick, an adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

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Robbie and co-star Jacob Elordi shared many romantic scenes, which often stirs up discourse about how actors’ partners feel about it. A lot of people assumed that Robbie’s husband, film producer Tom Ackerley, would take issue with the intimacy shown on screen.

However, there’s been no real reporting to reflect that. There was only one story, from Radar Online, that tried to stoke the drama around Wuthering Heights‘ release.

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The headline read: “Margot Robbie ‘Divorce’ Fears Erupt Amid Concerns Her Husband is ‘Consumed With Jealousy’ Over Her On-Set ‘Romance’ With Hunky Co-Star Jacob Elordi.” While that sounds scandalous, the content of the story was really nothing special. It just talked about the public chatter, with its only exclusive content being an anonymous source noting the common sense notion all this discourse could be “uncomfortable” for Ackerley.

However, it seems that Robbie and Ackerley, who are also business partners via production company LuckyChap, are doing just fine. That explains why Polymarket only has the divorce odds at 2% as of press time.

Margot Robbie divorce by June 30?

There was a weird influx in early May where the odds spiked for unclear reasons, but odds have remained under 6% for most of the year.

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