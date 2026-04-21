‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Adds Actor for Season 2

9-1-1: Nashville is adding to its cast.

Deadline reports that Ryan Phillippe has joined the 9-1-1 spinoff for its upcoming second season in a series regular role.

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Phillippe has signed a multi-year deal and will star as a brilliant, iconoclastic detective who moves to Nashville from New York. “A seductive bad boy with a past, he’ll stir up all kinds of juicy drama with our first responders while leading an investigation into a mysterious criminal tormenting Nashville on a biblical scale.”

Logan (Ryan Phillippe) in MOTORHEADS Photo Credit: Keri Anderson/Prime Video © Amazon Content Service LLC

The Motorheads star joins series regulars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, Hailey Kilgore, and Hunter McVey. While both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star have central police characters, Nashville does not. Jelani Alladin currently recurs as Officer Jalen Fox, who is also Taylor’s roommate.

Meanwhile, 9-1-1 fans know that the franchise has a pretty good track record when it comes to adding to the cast for Season 2. The Mothership added Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Guzman, both of whom are still on the show and are fan-favorites, while Lone Star added Gina Torres, who stayed on through the rest of the spinoff’s five-season run. With Phillippe signing a multi-year contract, viewers will expect him to cause some trouble for the 113 and co. for a while.

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images For Paramount Pictures)

Ryan Phillippe is best known for roles in One Life to Live, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cruel Intentions, Shooter, Crash, MacGruber, and The Big Bang Club. He most recently starred in and produced One Mile, which was split into two digital movies, and appeared in the short-lived Prime Video drama series Motorheads. Additional credits include Saint Claire, Prey, The Patient, American Murderer, Collide, I Love That for You, Big Sky, The 2nd, Secrets and Lies, and Damages.

9-1-1: Nashville premiered in October and was renewed by ABC for Season 2 in early March. 9-1-1 will also be returning for Season 10. As of now, it has not been revealed when the new seasons will premiere, but ABC is expected to unveil its 2026-2027 lineup in the coming weeks at Disney’s Upfronts. The two shows are on another hiatus but will return on Thursday, April 30. The season finales air on Thursday, May 7, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Season 2 of 9-1-1: Nashville will be coming soon to ABC. All episodes are streaming on Hulu.