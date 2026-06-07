New James Bond Casting Odds Roll out as June Casting Seems Unlikely

There’s been a shift in the James Bond market.

here at PopCulture.com, Polymarket has been taking odds on the official casting of the next actor to play James Bond in a movie. The next film about the Ian Fleming’s literary super spy will come from director Denis Villeneuve and won’t feature Daniel Craig in the lead role.

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The prediction market had been running off a scenario with a June 30 cut-off. Most bettors agrees that a June casting for the role is unlikely, so, with the end of the month approaching, Polymarket launched another scenario.

This new James Bond casting market delays the cut-off to Dec. 31. With the casting process already underway, the odds have opened up.

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Callum Turner, the Eternity actor who just married Dua Lipa, is the No. 1 favorite to land the role, with 34% probability. That is 24 points higher than the second-most-likely man to land the role, Jacob Elordi. Even though the Euphoria star had some heat a few weeks back, he is now at 10% in this ranking.

Tied for third are two more long-rumored favorites: Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Josh O’Connor (Challengers). Both stars’ odds of landing the 007 role fittingly sit at 7% each.

Callum Turner announced as next James Bond?

As for the “No Bond Chosen” option that dominates the previous scenario, it currently sits at 6%.

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