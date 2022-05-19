'The Masked Singer': Firefly Is an R&B Star

✖

Meet the winner of The Masked Singer Season 7. Firefly triumphed over Ringmaster and Prince in the finale to take home the Golden Mask trophy. When she took her mask off, she was a familiar face to modern R&B/hip-hop fans. Scroll through to learn who Firefly really is (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Your Masked Singer winner is Teyana Taylor. Taylor won over audiences all season while behind the Firefly mask. She's a fan favorite in the R&B world, with popular tracks like "Gonna Love Me," "How You Want It?" and "Rose In Harlem." Taylor is also a regular Kanye West collaborator. She starred in the music video for his song "Fade" and provided vocals on his song "Dark Fantasy." West also famously produced her album K.T.S.E. amidst a flurry of releases in 2018. NBA fans might also know her as the wife of Iman Shumpert.

Half the panel actually correctly identified the season's winner. Both Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy agreed that Taylor was behind Firefly's mask before the reveal. On the wrong side of the panel, Nicole Scherzinger went with Monica, and Ken Jeong guessed Alicia Keys.

Just before Firefly's reveal, Ringmaster was identified as The Goldbergs actress Hayley Orrantia, and Prince was shown to be Broadway and American Horror Story favorite Cheyenne Jackson. Previously eliminated contestants include Queen Cobra (En Vogue), Space Bunny (Shaggy) Mammoth (Kristie Alley) Jack in the Box (Rudy Guiliani) Miss Teddy (Jennifer Holliday), Armadillo (Dog the Bounty Hunter), Hydra (Penn & Teller), Lemur (model Christie Brinkley), Thingamabob (NFL player Jordan Mailata), Cyclops (actor Jorge Garcia), Ram (sportscaster Joe Buck) and McTerrier (Ace of Cakes' Duff Goldman).

The Masked Singer Season 7 has now wrapped. You can catch up on The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for future updates on The Masked Singer.