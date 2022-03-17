‘The Masked Singer’: Ram Is a Divisive Sports Commentator

The Masked Singer Season 7 dropped another new episode on Wednesday night, and that means a second celebrity was unmasked. Following Week 1’s unmasking of McTerrier, new performances from Thingamabob, Cyclops, Firefly and Ram aired. Sadly for Ram, they were sent home. Scroll through to discover the identity of this wailing warrior (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Ram’s performance of Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly” landed him in a face-off with Firefly, which he lost. When he was unmasked, Ram was revealed to be Joe Buck. Buck is an eight-time Emmy-winning sports commentator who has been a broadcaster for Fox Sports for decades. Interestingly enough, Buck’s reveal comes on the same day news broke that he and Troy Aikman would be leaving Fox Sports for ESPN to helm Monday Night Football.

Guest judge Eric Stonestreet clocked Buck’s voice when making his guess, and that’s because Buck does the voiceover for Stonestreet’s game show Domino Masters. (Buck also visited the Modern Family set during its run.) Robin Thicke agreed with Stonestreet, also correctly guessing Buck. The others judges’ first impression guesses were actor Jason Biggs (Jenny McCarthy), surfer Kelly Slater (Nicole Scherzinger) and actor Jason Sudeikis (Ken Jeong).

Aside from Ram, McTerrier is the other eliminated contestant. McTerrier was unmasked Week 1 and revealed to be Duff Goldman. He’s best known for his Food Network show Ace of Cakes. He’s also appeared on Iron Chef America, Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time, Holiday Baking Championship and Duff Takes the Cake.

The Masked Singer Season 7’s new episodes air live Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.