‘The Masked Singer’: Lemur Is an Iconic Model and Actress

The Masked Singer‘s second round of Season 7 kicked off on Wednesday, but Lemur didn’t last long. After performances from Lemur, Armadillo, Hydra, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster, the primate was unmasked. Scroll through to learn who the Lemur actually is (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Lemur sang Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move,” but it wasn’t enough to keep her around. She was unmasked at the end of the hour and was revealed to be Christie Brinkley. She’s a model and actress, with memorable roles in National Lampoon’s Vacation and Parks and Recreation, in addition to many cameos as herself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/MaskedSingerFOX/status/1509334998461075459?s=20&t=sg8GHws5eA5xwu_HQQTyKQ

Lemur’s identity was actually correctly guessed by the panel of judges. Ken Jeong cracked the clues, such as a red convertible like the one in Vacation. The others weren’t so clever. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Goldie Hawn, Jenny McCarthy chose Pamela Anderson, and Robin Thicke guessed Melanie Griffith.

Lemur joins a fleet of already-eliminated contestants. Previously revealed mascots include Thingamabob (NFL player Jordan Mailata), Cyclops (actor Jorge Garcia), Ram (sportscaster Joe Buck) and McTerrier (Ace of Cakes’ Duff Goldman). Armadillo, Hydra, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster will continue on in the competition.

The Masked Singer Season 7’s new episodes air Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch in real-time via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.