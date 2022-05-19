'The Masked Singer': Prince Is an 'American Horror Story' Star

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

✖

The Masked Singer finale has finally arrived! But sadly, Prince didn't take home the crown. He finished third behind Firefly and Ringmaster, who will each be unmasked before the end of the show. However, Prince had to reveal himself first. Scroll through to see which American Horror Story regular ended up being behind Prince's frog mask (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Despite a strong performance for Team Good, Prince got the bronze medal. When he took his mask off, his identity was that of Cheyenne Jackson. Jackson is a skilled actor, with a long Broadway resume. On-screen, he's appeared on Glee, 30 Rock, Julie and the Phantoms, Call Me Kat and the Disney Channel movie Descendants 3. He's also regular on AHS, playing several roles: Will Drake (Hotel), Sidney Aaron James (Roanoke), Dr. Rudy Vincent (Cult) and John Henry Moore (Apocalypse).

(Photo: FX)

Only one out of four judges got it right. Ken Jeong guessed Jackson's AHS peer Matt Bomer, Robin Thicke went with Ricky Martin and Jenny McCarthy chose Ben Platt, another Ryan Murphy collaborator. Nicole Scherzinger was the only one with the correct guess, zeroing in on a cat clue that tied into Call Me Kat.

Previously revealed mascots include Queen Cobra (En Vogue), Space Bunny (Shaggy) Mammoth (Kristie Alley) Jack in the Box (Rudy Guiliani) Miss Teddy (Jennifer Holliday), Armadillo (Dog the Bounty Hunter), Hydra (Penn & Teller), Lemur (model Christie Brinkley), Thingamabob (NFL player Jordan Mailata), Cyclops (actor Jorge Garcia), Ram (sportscaster Joe Buck) and McTerrier (Ace of Cakes' Duff Goldman).

The Masked Singer Season 7's finale is currently airing on FOX. You can watch in real-time via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for future updates on The Masked Singer.