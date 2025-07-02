‘Match Me Abroad’: Harold’s First Date in Singapore Goes South in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Match Me Abroad star Harold’s search for love in Singapore is off to a slow start.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, Harold’s first date since traveling to Singapore to work with an international matchmaker doesn’t exactly turn out how he’d hoped.

Sitting down at a restaurant with Zi Hui, Harold tells his date, “I’m interested to talk more about your past relationships.”

Zi Hui reveals she hasn’t been in a “serious relationship” so far, as she’s always attracted guys “who are a little bit more passive.”

“I prefer a direct kind of interaction,” she explains. “Like you just tell me what you want.”

Harold assures her, “You need more direct. I can be more direct.” He then takes a swing at that directness by telling Zi Hui, “Hey, I’d like to hold your hand.” She seems a little reticent at first, prompting Harold to add in a “maybe” to his request, but ultimately stretches out her hand to grab his.

Zi Hui pulls back after just a moment, however, telling Harold, “OK, sorry, my hands are getting all sweaty.”

She admits to the camera, “I think Harold is really a very kind and gentle guy, but when he asked to hold my hands, Harold was really clammy. So I was like, oh, not a nice feeling.” Zi Hui confesses, “The spark with Harold just isn’t there.”

As the awkward silence post-hand holding lingers in the air, the check arrives. As Harold grabs the bill to pay, he attempts to salvage the moment, telling Zi Hui, “It’s nice, though. We have the ability to talk.”

Harold previously opened up about his hopes for his dating life in Singapore during the Match Me Abroad Season 2 premiere, admitting that dating in the U.S. “hasn’t worked out for me.”

Finding the most success with online dating when he changed his location to Singapore, Harold said he was willing to travel across the world “to have [his] luck change.”

“First, Singaporean women are beautiful and sexy,” he said of his desire to meet his wife in Singapore. “Also, I notice that a lot of women over there, they love anime in their dating profile. Which is amazing, because it’s very nerdy here in America, but I’ve seen thousands and thousands of anime. So it would be really cool if we nerded out on all the same things.”

Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.