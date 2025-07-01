‘1000-Lb. Roomies’: Nesha Gets Caught by Jaz in Exclusive Sneak Peek

1000-Lb. Roomies star Nesha is feeling the impact of an “emotional roller coaster” with her bestie Jaz.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, Nesha sneaks off to get wings with her friend Bree as Jaz continues on her weight loss journey with the goal of getting approved for surgery.

During their meal, Nesha tells Bree it’s been an “emotional roller coaster” with Jaz since she stopped taking weight loss shots to focus on healing her body and mind.

“So she still has to lose weight even though she’s not on the shot no more?” Bree asks, as Nesha confirms, “Yeah. She still has her goal to reach basically, because if she doesn’t reach her goal, they won’t approve her for surgery.”

Asked if she thinks Jaz will be able to lose the 200 lbs. in time, Bree says she hopes she will be able to, but admits in a confessional that the entire weight loss journey has been tough both on Jaz and on their friendship. “Of course, I love Jaz, and I just really want her to know that I’m here for her,” she explains. “It’s just really hard to navigate through right now and juggle.”

At that moment, Nesha gets a video call from Jaz and quickly ditches the evidence of her eating before she picks up.

“What y’all doing?” Jaz asks when Nesha answers, at which point Nesha fibs, “We not doing nothing, we just dropping cupcakes off.” Jaz isn’t buying it though and tells Nesha to turn the camera around to show her surroundings.

“I’m not turning the camera around,” Nesha continues. “We’re just talking to the people right now who we dropped the cupcakes off to.”

Still, Jaz insists Nesha turn the camera around, which earns her a quick flip. “Nesha, what is that?” she asks, requesting a longer look before saying in disbelief, “I know them ain’t wings!” Laughing as she continues to deny getting caught, Nesha tells her friend, “No, it ain’t no wings! It ain’t!”

The clip then flashes to a confessional with the two roommates, where Nesha cuts off Jaz before she can speak: “Don’t say it.” Jaz asks what she’s not supposed to say, to which Nesha answers, “What you gonna say?” Jaz then asks again what Nesha thinks she was gonna say, to which she responds by asking how she looked. “Like a b—h!” Jaz deadpans. “That’s how she looked. She looked like a b—h.”

Back at the restaurant, Jaz signs off the call by telling Nesha, “Whatever, bye!” And while Nesha might have gotten caught buffalo sauce-handed, she says in a confessional it “really feels good to hear Jaz be her funny, goofy self” with her again.

“I feel like lately, she’s just been so down in the dumps,” Nesha continues, “and it’s nice to hear her laugh again and joke with me.”

She adds to Bree, “I just miss my old friend. You get what I’m saying? And not even on no fat s—, not even on no like, ‘Oh, I want you to eat,’ or this, that, and the other. I just miss my friend being happy and turning up, and let’s get lit, and let’s you know.”

1000-Lb. Roomies airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.