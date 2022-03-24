‘The Masked Singer’: Thingamabob Is an NFL Player

The Masked Singer was out for blood during the Season 7 Round 1 finals. Two contestants went home following a triple-threat episode between Thingamabob, Cyclops and Firefly. Cyclops was the first to go and was revealed to be a beloved actor. Minutes later, Thingamabob joined him. Scroll through to learn who this towering thing truly is (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

The Team Cuddly member’s rendition of MKTO’s “Classic” wasn’t enough to save him from the chopping block. Upon the unmasking, Thingamabob was revealed to be Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata. He’s made headlines in the past for his incredible singing voice, such as when he sang Chris Stapleton’s version of David Allan Coe’s “Tennessee Whiskey” at a team gathering.

Just like with Cyclops, the judges couldn’t muster a correct answer. Jenny McCarthy guessed Michael Strahan after initially considering AEW wrestler Chris Jericho. Ken Jeong chose Liam Hemsworth, Nicole Scherzinger went with Dennis Rodman, and Robin Thicke picked Arizona Cardinals player J.J. Watt.

Thingamabob’s reveal came just moments after Cyclops was shown to be actor Jorge Garcia. The earlier contestants eliminated in Round 1 were Ram (sportscaster Joe Buck) and McTerrier (Ace of Cakes’ Duff Goldman).

The Masked Singer Season 7's new episodes air live Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after broadcast.