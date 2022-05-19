'The Masked Singer' Live Updates: Firefly Unmasked

The Masked Singer returned Wednesday night for another epic finale. The episode was packed with three unmaskings, but only one winner of the Golden Mask trophy. Prince, Firefly, and Ringmaster, all members of Team Good, sang their hearts out for one last shot at glory.

At the end of the previous new Masked Singer episode, the R&B group En Vogue was unmasked as the Queen Cobras. Shaggy, Kirstie Alley, Rudy Giuliani, Jennifer Holliday, Duane "Dog" Chapman, Penn & Teller, Christie Brinkley, Jordan Mailata, Jorge Garcia, Joe Buck, and Duff Goldman were previously unmasked this season.