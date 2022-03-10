‘The Masked Singer’: McTerrier Is a Celebrity Chef

The Masked Singer Season 7 is officially underway, which also means we have our first celebrity unmasking. Out of the first episode’s contestants, — which also included Thingamabob, Cyclops, Firefly and Ram — McTerrier got the boot. Scroll through to discover the identity of this canine crooner (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

McTerrier’s rendition of Loverboy’s “Working for the Weekend” and his comedic blunder involving his mask falling off just weren’t enough to keep him around, making him the first elimination from the “Good” team. He was unmasked and was revealed to be Duff Goldman. He’s best known for his Food Network show Ace of Cakes. He’s also appeared on Iron Chef America, Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time, Holiday Baking Championship and Duff Takes the Cake. Goldman cited his daughter’s love of the show as the reason he decided to compete.

The judges’ first impression guesses were comedic legend Mike Meyers (Ken Jeong), Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea (Robin Thicke), actor Ewan McGregor (Nicole Scherzinger) and comedian Jeff Ross (Jenny McCarthy). That means the panel was completely wrong.

McTerrier is the only contestant sent home on Season 7 thus far. However, he won’t be solo for long, as more contestants are expected to be unmasked each week.

The Masked Singer Season 7’s new episodes air live Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.