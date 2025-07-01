‘Survivor’ Host Fired

One of the hosts of Survivor has been fired—although probably not the one you’re thinking of.

Jonathan La Paglia has been fired from his role as host of the Australian Survivor, following the upcoming season Survivor: Australia vs. The World.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Survivor has seen some of the most epic blindsides over the last 10 years, but this one might just be the craziest of them all….because it happened to me,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

He further explained that the producers of the series informed him that ratings had dropped and they “wanted to do something drastic to shake things up,” so the network told him they are “going in a different direction” next season.

“I wish I could say, ‘Before we go to vote, tonight is a little different….no one’s going home.’ But I can’t. None of that non-elim bulls–t tonight!,” he continued. “Someone IS going home. And with no idol in my back pocket, that someone is me.”

He ended the post by thanking his crew, the players, and the fans. “I’m a huge fan of this incredible game, always have been, always will be,” he said, naming his time as host “one of the greatest adventures.”

Channel 10, which runs the series down under, confirmed his departure in an Instagram post.

“JLP has brought a unique blend of authority, intelligence and empathy to his role as host of Australian Survivor over the last 10 years. Acting as a referee and managing the intense pressure of the game while also acknowledging the human drama unfolding, JLP has been a compelling and memorable figure in the world of Survivor,” the channel wrote.

“We look forward to JLP hosting the next epic instalment of Survivor: Australia v The World, coming soon to 10,” the channel’s post continued. “We extend our sincere gratitude to JLP for his outstanding contribution over 10 years on Survivor. We wish him continued success in his acting and presenting career.”