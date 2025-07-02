Todd Chrisley Sparks Debate With Comment About the Jurors Who Convicted Him and Wife Julie

Todd Chrisley thinks he and wife Julie Chrisley were convicted on federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges because there were no “multimillionaires” on the jury.

As the Chrisley Knows Best alum sat down with Juju Chang for an ABC News Studios special that aired this weekend, he pushed back against Chang’s assertion that he and his wife were convicted by a “jury of [their] peers.”

After being convicted on federal charges in 2022, Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. After just over two years served, both of the reality stars were issued a presidential pardon in May 2025 and released.

Todd still doesn’t believe that he was convicted by a jury of his peers. “Convicted by a jury of our peers? Were we?” he asked Chang. “I didn’t see multimillionaires in that jury box. I didn’t see people that were in the film industry in that jury box.”

He continued, “I saw people in a heavily Democratic county, and a judge allowed them to paint us as this white family who has white entitlement and who has money to burn.”

People who watched the Chrisleys’ interview were quick to point out in the comment section that a jury of one’s peers simply refers to a jury made of fellow citizens, and is not meant to align with a specific background. “‘Peers’ doesn’t mean people of the same race, gender, background, or status,” one commenter noted, “It means ordinary citizens, not government officials or biased parties.”

Another asked, “Didn’t his lawyer pick the jury along with prosecutor?” while a third pointed out, “The jury was chosen by their lawyers and prosecutors,” questioning, “If they had a problem why did they choose that jury???”

Others asked, “What do Democrats have to do with this?” Court records and juror statements obtained by Variety last month confirmed that neither President Donald Trump nor politics ever came up as talking points in Chrisley’s trials or the appeals.

“Politics never came up. Trump never came up,” juror Glenda Hinton told the outlet. “It was strictly a fraud case. There was no politics.”

After watching Todd’s comments to Chang in the interview, many commenters were shocked at the reality star’s perspective on his conviction and pardon. “Wow….. this is what privilege looks like,” one person wrote, as another said Todd was “not taking responsibility.” A third added, “Wow! I am shocked by the lack of humbleness.”