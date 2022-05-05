'The Masked Singer': Space Bunny Is a Grammy-Winner

✖

The Masked Singer finale is getting closer and closer. Wednesday night saw the Round 3 finals air, with two contestants being sent home. While we will find out who is the sole survivor at the very end of the show, Space Bunny was eliminated earlier on. Scroll through to see the interstellar crooner's true identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

After failing to defeat Prince and Queen Cobra, Space Bunny was knocked out. Upon unmasking, he was shown to be Shaggy. Shaggy is a legendary reggae musician, best known for his singles "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel." The Recording Academy has awarded him two Grammys for Best Reggae Album over the years, with his solo effort Boombastic winning in 1996 and his Sting collaborative record 44/876 winning in 2019.

Two members of the panel, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger, guessed correctly. Ken Jeong was wrong, guessing actor Owen Wilson. Jenny McCarthy was off the mark, as well, choosing Sean Kingston.

The previous eliminated contest was Baby Mammoth. Baby Mammoth was actually Kristie Alley, the Cheers actress who's courted controversy in recent years. Previously revealed mascots include Jack in the Box (Rudy Guiliani) Miss Teddy (Jennifer Holliday), Armadillo (Dog the Bounty Hunter), Hydra (Penn & Teller), Lemur (model Christie Brinkley), Thingamabob (NFL player Jordan Mailata), Cyclops (actor Jorge Garcia), Ram (sportscaster Joe Buck) and McTerrier (Ace of Cakes' Duff Goldman).

The Masked Singer Season 6's new episodes air Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch in real-time via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.