‘The Masked Singer’: Cyclops Is a Beloved TV Actor

The Masked Singer Season 7 aired the Round 1 finals on Wednesday night, and two fan-favorites went home. Following last week’s unmasking of Ram, new performances from Thingamabob, Cyclops and Firefly faced off in a triple threat. Cyclops was the first of the three eliminated. Scroll through to discover the identity of this one-eyed crooner (if you weren’t already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Cyclops’ earlier performance of “Flashdance… What a Feeling” by Irena Cara just wasn’t enough to save him. When the creature took off his mask, he was revealed to be Jorge Garcia. Garcia is best known for his role as Hurley on Lost. He also played Jerry Ortega on CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 reboot. Rock music ans will also recognize him from the cover of Weezer’s 2010 album Hurley.

The panel of judges was totally stumped. Robin Thicke guessed Clerks director Kevin Smith, Jenny McCarthy guessed Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band. Ken Jeong went with a big star, Dave Bautista, while Nicole Scherniznger went even bigger, declaring Michael Keaton was behind the Cyclops mask.

Cyclops is the third eliminated contested, following Ram and McTerrier. Ram, knocked out in Week 2, was sportscaster Joe Buck. McTerrier was unmasked Week 1 and revealed to be Duff Goldman, best known for his Food Network show Ace of Cakes.

The Masked Singer Season 7's new episodes air live Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.