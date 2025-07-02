Todd Chrisley Claims He Got Into Prison Fight With Another High-Profile Inmate

Todd Chrisley claims he had a run-in with college admissions scandal mastermind Rick Singer during his stay in prison.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, who spent more than two years behind bars at FPC Pensacola on tax evasion and fraud charges before being pardoned by President Donald Trump in May, revealed he got into it with “the college admissions guy” during daughter Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast.

While Todd, 56, never referred to Singer, 64, by name during Tuesday’s podcast episode, he called the organizer of the high-profile college admissions scheme that incriminated celebrities including Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin “the biggest snitch in America.”

“He was talking smack, saying he didn’t wear a wire, he never told on anyone. The feds set him up. This, that and the other,” Todd claimed of Singer. “We know that whole deal, personally, because of Felicity. … We had watched it all, so we know what had happened.”

Singer was sentenced to 42 months in prison in January 2023 after pleading guilty in March 2019 to conspiracy to commit racketeering, money laundering and obstruction of justice charges for accepting millions of dollars from parents to fraudulently inflate their children’s exam test scores and bribe college officials. In August 2024, Singer was released to a halfway house.

Todd alleged that he initially told Singer that he “never” wanted to talk to him, taking issue with his decision to become a cooperating witness in the federal trial, but things changed just months later.

“He was talking s— about Savannah, because that’s when she had already started, you know, pulling the Barbara Walters and exposing everything in the [Bureau of Prisons],” Todd claimed. “He started talking smack. I just walked up to him, and I said, ‘I’m going to say this one more time.’”

“I said, ‘I will rip your head off and s— down your neck if you talk about my child again.’ And I meant what I said,” Todd continued. “You know I would have done that.”

He recalled, “I said, ‘I don’t need you to be afraid of me. Just be aware that if my daughter’s name comes out of your mouth again, I will rip your head off and s— down your neck.’”

Following the brief altercation, Todd said he “never had another problem” with Singer, calling the instance “really the only issue” he had in prison.

Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were convicted on federal tax evasion and fraud charges in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19-year sentence. In May, both Todd and Julie received presidential pardons and were released from prison.