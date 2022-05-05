'The Masked Singer': Queen Cobra Is an Iconic R&B Group

✖

The Masked Singer finale is around the corner, but one final contestant from Round 3 had to be cut first. On Wednesday night's episode, Space Bunny was eliminated, and then Queen Cobra soon followed. That means Prince moves on the Round 3. While we've previously recapped Space Bunny's elimination, now it's time to learn the face (or faces) behind Queen Cobra's act. Scroll through to see the slithering singers' identities (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

After coming so close to defeating Prince and advancing to the finale, Queen Cobra — who was revealed to actually be a group as opposed to one vocalist — unmasked. They were actually an iconic R&B group: En Vogue, which consists of Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Rhona Bennett. The group has plenty of huge songs, including "Free Your Mind," "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" and "Don't Let Go (Love)." They're also known for their 1993 Salt-N-Peppa collaboration "Whatta Man." They've been nominated for seven Grammy Awards over the years, and they won seven MTV Video Music Awards (out of 18 total nominations) and three Soul Train Music Awards (out of 10 total nominations).

Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy chose correctly when it came time for final guesses. Ken Jeong wrongly chose Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Jessie J, the all-star trio behind the 2014 song "Bang Bang." Robin Thicke was a little closer (but still incorrect), picking SWV.

As previously noted, Queen Cobra's elimination came just minutes after Space Bunny's unmasking. Space Bunny was shown to be Shaggy. Last week saw the elimination of Baby Mammoth, who was Kristie Alley, the Cheers star whose controversial tweets have seen her in hot water in recent years. Previously revealed mascots include Jack in the Box (Rudy Guiliani) Miss Teddy (Jennifer Holliday), Armadillo (Dog the Bounty Hunter), Hydra (Penn & Teller), Lemur (model Christie Brinkley), Thingamabob (NFL player Jordan Mailata), Cyclops (actor Jorge Garcia), Ram (sportscaster Joe Buck) and McTerrier (Ace of Cakes' Duff Goldman).

The Masked Singer Season 6's new episodes air Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.