Rudy Giuliani 'Masked Singer' Costume Revealed After Major Controversy

Well, Rudy Guiliani was finally shown on The Masked Singer after months of talk. The controversial politician, who served as a legal advisor for former president Donald Trump, was knocked out just minutes after his first performance, ending the fan speculation that's carried on since the reveal leaked. Scroll through to learn which character the former New York City mayor was embodying (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Guiliani was shown to be Jack in the Box, a strange-looking mascot that shared similarities to a parrot and clown. He sang "Bad to the Bone" by George Thorogood and the Destroyers before putting on a bad Southern accent in an attempt to throw off the judges. The judges' panel was stumped, but it seemed to be more because of how out-of-left-field of a pick Guiliani was, as opposed to his deception skills. Robin Thicke chose Robert Duvall, Jenny McCarthy picked Joe Pesci, and Nicole Scherzinger picked Al Roker.

Rudy Giuliani sings "Bad to the Bone" on Masked Singer as host @kenjeong leaves saying, "I'm done." pic.twitter.com/nPmcTBye4m — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 21, 2022

Ken Jeong, who stormed off set after the reveal, had guessed Elon Musk. After the mask came off, Jeong was shown as obviously displeased as the audience, host Nick Cannon and Jeong's fellow judges awkwardly tried to carry on. He eventually said "I'm done" as the former mayor of New York began to sing unmasked. He then walked off the stage.

Jack in the Box is is the latest competitor eliminated, following last week's double elimination of Miss Teddy (Jennifer Holliday) and Armadillo (Dog the Bounty Hunter). Previously revealed mascots include Hydra (Penn & Teller), Lemur (model Christie Brinkley), Thingamabob (NFL player Jordan Mailata), Cyclops (actor Jorge Garcia), Ram (sportscaster Joe Buck) and McTerrier (Ace of Cakes' Duff Goldman).

The Masked Singer Season 6's new episodes air Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.