'The Masked Singer': Miss Teddy Is a 'Dreamgirls' Actress

The Masked Singer Season 7's second round concluded on Wednesday night, with two contestants sent home. The first to go was Armadillo, who lost to Miss Teddy and Ringmaster. However, Miss Teddy sadly followed minutes later. Scroll through to learn the cuddly crooner's identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Despite being a fan favorite, Miss Teddy had to go. When the bear's mask came off, she was revealed to be Jennifer Holliday. In 1981, Holliday went down in Broadway history as the first actress to portray Effie Melody White in the musical Dreamgirls. She won a Tony Award for her performance. She would go on to have a successful music career, even winning two GRAMMYs.

After earlier nailing the Armadillo's identity, the panel of judges also found success in guessing Miss Teddy's identity. Both Nicole Scherzinger and Leslie Jordan got it correct. The remaining three judges were wrong. Ken Jeong chose Yolanda Adams, Jenny McCarthy went with Gloria Gaynor, and Robin Thicke picked Karen Clark Sheard of The Clark Sisters.

Miss Teddy's reveal came just minutes after Armadillo was revealed to be Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman. Previously revealed mascots include Hydra (Penn & Teller), Lemur (model Christie Brinkley), Thingamabob (NFL player Jordan Mailata), Cyclops (actor Jorge Garcia), Ram (sportscaster Joe Buck) and McTerrier (Ace of Cakes' Duff Goldman).

The Masked Singer Season 6's new episodes air Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch in real-time via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.