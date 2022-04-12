'The Masked Singer': Hydra Is a Legendary Comedy Duo

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Masked Singer's second round of Season 7 continued with a new episode on Wednesday, and one creature was sent home. After performances from Armadillo, Hydra, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster, the mystical beast was sent home. Scroll through to learn who the Hyrda is under the mask (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Hydra's rendition of ZZ Top's "Sharp Dressed Man" just didn't cut it. He ended up in a face-off with Armadillo and wound up on the losing end. When Hydra was unmasked, the character was revealed to actually be a duo: Penn & Teller. The duo is known for its legendary comedy and magic act. They're also known for their TV shows, such as Penn & Teller: Bulls—! and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Hydra's identity was found out, but not by one of the normal judges. Guest judge and comedian Nicole Byer correctly guessed Penn & Teller. Robin Thicke chose South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. Jenny McCarthy went with Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie. (While that might seem weird, Kermit the Frog was once unmasked.) Ken Jeong went with Will Arnett and Zach Galifianakis, while Nicole Scherzinger chose Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

Hydra is the second Round 2 competitor eliminated, following Lemur (model Christie Brinkley). Previously revealed mascots include Thingamabob (NFL player Jordan Mailata), Cyclops (actor Jorge Garcia), Ram (sportscaster Joe Buck) and McTerrier (Ace of Cakes' Duff Goldman). Armadillo, Hydra, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster will continue on in the competition.

The Masked Singer Season 6's new episodes air Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch in real-time via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.