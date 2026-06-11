‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘FBI’ Actress Dies of Rare Cancer: RIP to Gina Ferrall

Gina Ferrall, a Broadway star who also appeared on Blue Bloods and FBI, has passed away following a battle with rare cancer, uterine sarcoma. She was 67 years old.

The late actress’ husband, Broadway percussionist Kory Grossman, confirmed the news to Playbill.

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Born in September 1958, Ferrall started her professional acting career in the 1980s. She appeared as Madame Thénardier in the original Broadway run of Les Misérables. She was also Mada de la Grande Bouche in Beauty and the Beast and Domina in the 1996 revival of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Other Broadway roles she held were Rosie in the original Broadway run of Mamma Mia!, Widow Douglas in Big River, and the 2016 revival of She Loves Me. She played Madame Morrible in the fifth national tour of Wicked.

She appeared on Blue Bloods as Warden Maureen Lee in the 2019 episode “Glass Houses.“ She went on to play Janet Preston during FBI’s second season in 2020.

Her final Broadway performance was Poldi, and she understudied Grandma Emilia for Leopoldstadt in 2022.

Ferrall is survived by her husband and their dog, Sully.

