Super Bowl Champion Football Player Arrested on Disturbing Charges

Alaric Jackson, a left tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, has been arrested on a felony domestic violence charge.

NBC4 in Los Angeles first reported the news and said that police arrested Jackson on felony domestic battery at his San Fernando Valley home on Monday around 11 p.m. He secured his release on $50,000 bail.

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Police arrived at the home after being called, and they discovered that Jackson and a woman had gotten into a verbal argument. LAPD sources told NBC4 that investigators “said the woman had scratch marks on her arms.”

The argument reportedly involved Jackson thinking that the woman was recording him with her phone. He allegedly tried to take the phone from her hand.

“We are aware of the incident regarding Alaric Jackson, and we take these matters very seriously,” the Rams said in a statement.

“Due to this being an ongoing legal situation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

This is not the first time that Jackson has faced legal issues. Last year, a woman in Philadelphia filed a lawsuit accusing him of filming her without consent during sex. She alleged that he repeatedly refused to delete the video before taunting her with it.

The woman alleged that Jackson told her he had deleted the video but then sent it to her after she returned home to Philadelphia.

The woman did not pursue criminal charges but reported the incident to the NFL. The league investigated and suspended Jackson for two games for violating the personal conduct policy.

The lawsuit ultimately moved from the Los Angeles Superior Court to federal court before being dismissed in April 2026.

Jackson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He signed with the Rams and started four games as a rookie in 2021. He appeared in two playoff games during the 2021 season as the Rams won the Super Bowl.

Jackson started eight games in 2022 before becoming a full-time starter in 2023. He has remained the starting left tackle ever since while signing a three year, $57 million contract extension.