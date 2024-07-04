CBS' 2024 TV Show Cancellations: Full List of Axed Shows

'Blue Bloods' (Photo: "Loyalty" – Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring and Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malika Yoba), Danny's old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson, on part one of the two-part premiere of the fourteenth season of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan Photo: Peter Kramer/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. - Peter Kramer/CBS) After 14 seasons, Blue Bloods will be coming to an end in December. This final season has been split into two parts. The first part, consisting of 10 episodes, wrapped up in May, while the second part, consisting of eight episodes, will round out the series this fall on CBS. Fans are still fighting to save Blue Bloods, however, even if it seems like CBS won't be pushing back. All episodes are currently streaming on Paramount+. Blue Bloods is also seemingly getting a spinoff.

Also airing a series finale in May was sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola. Following an extensive cut of series regulars last year, it was soon announced that the series would be ending after Season 5. The finale aired on May 6 and jumped several years into the future. The first four seasons streaming on Max.

Another franchise spinoff, CSI: Vegas, was canceled after three seasons. It was previously reported that it was in danger of cancellation, so when news finally broke, it wasn't too surprising but still heartbreaking. The show was a revival of the original CSI series and brought back OG stars Jorja and Fox William Petersen for the first season and Marg Helgenberger for Seasons 2 and 3 in series regular roles. Fellow OG star Eric Szmanda also recurred in the second season. There wasn't a cliffhanger in the series finale that aired in May, as Variety reported that a murder that would have set up Season 4 didn't make the final cut. All three seasons are streaming on Paramount+. CBS boss Amy Reisenbach previously shared that the long-running CSI franchise may not be down for too long.