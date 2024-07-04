CBS' 2024 TV Show Cancellations: Full List of Axed Shows
'Young Sheldon,' 'Blue Bloods,' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' are just a few of the shows canceled by CBS and ending in 2024.
CBS was harsh this year for cancellations, on top of shows that have planned series finales. In May, the network aired the series finale for beloved sitcom Young Sheldon and will later this year say goodbye to the Reagans when Blue Bloods ends after 14 seasons.
While CBS renewed most of its 2023-24 lineup, three shows got the short end of the stick, including the very surprising NCIS: Hawai'i. Most of the shows on this list are officially done, which is heartbreaking, but fans are still trying to save their series, so you never know what could happen. For now, though, CBS has six shows ending or canceled in 2024, and it's truly hard to say goodbye.
'Young Sheldon'
After seven seasons, Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon came to an end on May 16 with a two-part series finale that included the returns of Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik. It was announced late last year that the sitcom was ending after Season 7 after years of speculation. The finale touched on the aftermath of George Sr.'s long-anticipated death and Sheldon preparing to leave for CalTech.
The first six seasons streaming on Max and Netflix. Spinoff Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will premiere later this year on CBS' fall 2024 schedule.
'Blue Bloods'
After 14 seasons, Blue Bloods will be coming to an end in December. This final season has been split into two parts. The first part, consisting of 10 episodes, wrapped up in May, while the second part, consisting of eight episodes, will round out the series this fall on CBS. Fans are still fighting to save Blue Bloods, however, even if it seems like CBS won't be pushing back.
All episodes are currently streaming on Paramount+. Blue Bloods is also seemingly getting a spinoff.
'Bob Hearts Abishola'
Also airing a series finale in May was sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola. Following an extensive cut of series regulars last year, it was soon announced that the series would be ending after Season 5. The finale aired on May 6 and jumped several years into the future.
The first four seasons streaming on Max.
'NCIS: Hawai'i'
This one definitely still hurts, as it was such a big surprise. NCIS: Hawai'i got the boot after only three seasons, and it didn't help that the Season 3 finale in May ended on a cliffhanger. Despite bringing in LL Cool J's Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles, that didn't seem to help. Fans have since shared their anger and frustration, even starting campaigns and petitions in the hopes that Hawai'i will come back but it's not looking good for the NCIS ohana. CBS didn't wait long to replace the show with another NCIS spinoff on the fall schedule, with new prequel NCIS: Origins taking over its timeslot.
All three seasons are streaming on Paramount+.
'CSI: Vegas'
Another franchise spinoff, CSI: Vegas, was canceled after three seasons. It was previously reported that it was in danger of cancellation, so when news finally broke, it wasn't too surprising but still heartbreaking. The show was a revival of the original CSI series and brought back OG stars Jorja and Fox William Petersen for the first season and Marg Helgenberger for Seasons 2 and 3 in series regular roles. Fellow OG star Eric Szmanda also recurred in the second season. There wasn't a cliffhanger in the series finale that aired in May, as Variety reported that a murder that would have set up Season 4 didn't make the final cut.
All three seasons are streaming on Paramount+. CBS boss Amy Reisenbach previously shared that the long-running CSI franchise may not be down for too long.
'So Help Me Todd'
Legal dramedy So Help Me Todd was also in danger of cancellation before it was officially canceled by CBS after just two seasons. The final episodes had been centering on Crest, Folding, & Wright's downfall and bankruptcy, and it was found out in the finale that Margaret was being framed. Unfortunately, that's where the series ended, so fans won't be able to see just why founding partner Merritt Folding was framing her.
Both seasons are streaming on Paramount+.
