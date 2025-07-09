Adult Swim Airing One of the Best ‘Ricky and Morty’ Episodes This Week

Over the course of the past 10 years, mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty Smith, have embarked on some epic sci-fi adventures, and one of their best outings yet is about to re-air.

Rick and Morty Season 3, Episode 1, “Rickshank Redemption,” widely regarded as one of the best episodes of the long-running animated show, is set to air as part of Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim schedule this week, more than eight years after it first debuted.

The episode is scheduled to air Thursday at 11: 30 p.m. as part of Adult Swim’s late night block following back-to-back episodes of Family Guy beginning at 9 p.m. “Rickshank Redemption” will then lead into another episode of Rick and Morty, “Rickmancing the Stone,” at 12 a.m. Friday.

Serving as the Season 3 premiere, “Rickshank Redemption” sees Rick, still in galactic prison, hatching a plan to escape. Meanwhile, back on a federation-controlled Earth, Morty and Summer have an argument about their grandpa.

The episode originally debuted in April 2017 and remains one of the highest-ranked episodes of Rick and Morty ever. With a 9.6 out of 10, “Rickshank Redemption” is the second-highest rated episode on IMDb, where it only falls behind Season 3 Episode, “The Ricklantis Mixup,” which holds a 9.8 out of 10.

The episode performed just as well on Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds an impressive 100% critics approval rating. A critics consensus reads, “’ The Rickshank Redemption’ answers the despairing cliffhanger of Rick and Morty’s second season finale with a rollicking and uproariously funny dismantling of the series’ status quo, kickstarting the third season with a fresh start and a side order of szechuan sauce.”

Created by Justin Roiland, who was ultimately cut from the show after domestic abuse allegations, and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty premiered in 2013. The series centers around Rick, a sociopathic scientist who suddenly turns up at his daughter’s Beth home 20 years after going missing. Throughout the course of the show, he drags his grandson, Morty, on crazy sci-fi adventures.

The show is currently in the middle of its eighth season, with a 70-episode order from Cartoon Network in in 2018 guaranteeing the show will run through Season 10. Last year, the show was picked up for two additional seasons through Season 12.

Previous episodes of Rick and Morty continue to air as part of Adult Swim’s lineup, and the show is also available to stream on both Hulu and Max.