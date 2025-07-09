‘Dexter: Resurrection’s Jack Alcott Teases Harrison’s Return After Shocking ‘New Blood’ Ending (Exclusive)

Dexter: Resurrection is opening up a new chapter for everyone’s favorite serial killer and his son.

Jack Alcott, who plays Dexter Morgan’s (Michael C. Hall) son Harrison, recently opened up to PopCulture.com about what’s to come in the thrilling new iteration when the continuation of Dexter: New Blood premieres July 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Alcott told PopCulture he is “beyond excited” to reprise his role as Harrison as he and the audience will “continue to watch him and feel him evolve” throughout Resurrection.

It’s been four years since Dexter fans watched Harrison seemingly shoot and kill his father in the snow of Iron Lake in the New Blood finale, but the vigilante killer is revealed to have survived the bullet to the chest in Resurrection.

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 1, season 1. (Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.)

Awakening from a coma to find his son gone without a trace, Dexter sets off for New York City to find Harrison and make things right. But that closure won’t come easily with Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) asking questions. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the hustle and bustle of New York, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and the only way out is together.

“There’s a lot of conversations that need to be had,” Alcott told PopCulture of the relationship between Dexter and Harrison in Dexter: Resurrection. “There’s some apologies that need to be made.”

Having watched the formerly estranged father and son duo “inch closer and closer together” throughout the events of New Blood to only be “blown all the way apart” at the last second, Alcott teased “there’s a lot of space” between the two that will take “some work and some time” to close.

Meanwhile, Harrison is trying to handle the trauma of shooting his own father “as best he can,” although Alcott noted “this kid cannot catch a break.” Having somehow survived a blood-filled childhood, “and then to shoot your father, it’s kind of unfathomable,” the actor noted. “I think, despite his best efforts, you can’t not be haunted by all of that.”

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 2, season 1. (Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.)

Harrison’s inner Dark Passenger is also still lurking in the shadows. “We’ve explored Dexter’s Dark Passenger in detail, and I love that it’s something we’re still learning about with Harrison,” Alcott said, noting that his character has “significantly less control” over his dark impulses than the average person.

“I think the less explained it is, the better,” he continued, “Because then there is more exploration.”

Dexter: Resurrection is also bringing in new characters as the Morgans take on New York, casting Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian in addition to Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa and Emilia Suárez.

Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 4, season 1. (Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.)

“It’s absurd,” Alcott said of the show’s star-studded cast. “Every single one of them that I got to work with, [I was] internally taking notes, internally keeping my fan girl in check. Really, the fact that I could say, even to myself, ‘Oh my gosh, this is my coworker,’ it just sort of still still blows my mind.”

“Any of our really, really crazy guest stars that I didn’t get to share scenes with, I made sure to visit set on days that I wasn’t working,” Alcott continued, “to just watch the big dogs work. It was spectacular.”

Dexter: Resurrection premieres with two episodes on Friday, July 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime, with remaining episodes dropping weekly.