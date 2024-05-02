CBS Unveils 2024 Fall Schedule, Moves 'Tracker' and Unveils 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Replacement

CBS' fall schedule includes the final episodes of 'Blue Bloods,' new shows 'NCIS: Origins' and 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage,' and more.

CBS' fall 2024 schedule has finally been released, and some shows are on the move as new ones roll in. TVLine reports that this season's No. 1 new show, Tracker, will continue to air on Sundays next season but will now kick off the night following 60 Minutes, switching timeslots with Queen Latifah's The Equalizer. Meanwhile, new NCIS prequel NCIS: Origins will be taking NCIS: Hawai'i's slot following the Mothership series on Mondays.

The FBI trio will continue to take over Tuesday nights, while Fridays will also remain the same as Blue Bloods finishes out its final batch of episodes. The Young Sheldon spinoff, Georige & Mandy's First Marriage, will appropriately be taking over the Big Bang prequel's slot on Thursdays to kick off the night. Fellow new shows, Matlock and Poppa's House, are also finally premiering this fall after having to be pushed back due to the dual Hollywood strikes. Take a look at everything that will be coming to CBS this fall below.

Mondays

ncis-the-plan-parker-mcgee-knight-torres-cbs.jpg
8 PM — The Neighborhood (Season 7)

8:30 PM — Poppa's House (Season 1)

9 PM — NCIS (Season 22)

10 PM — NCIS: Origins (Season 1)

Tuesdays

fbi-phantom-zeeko-zaki-missy-peregrym-cbs.jpg
8 PM — FBI (Season 7)

9 PM — FBI: International (Season 4)

10 PM — FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6)

Wednesdays

survivor-jeff-probst-season-46-cbs.jpg
8 PM — Survivor (Season 47)

9:30 PM — The Summit (Season 1)

Thursdays

elsbeth-carra-patterson-wendell-pierce-carrie-preston-cbs.jpg
8 PM — Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (Season 1)

8:30 PM — Ghosts (Season 4)

9 PM — Matlock (Season 1)

10 PM — Elsbeth (Season 2)

Fridays

blue-bloods-loyalty-tom-selleck-cbs.jpg
8 PM — S.W.A.T. (Season 8)

9 PM — Fire Country (Season 3)

10 PM — Blue Bloods (Season 14, Part 2)

Saturdays

48-hours-cbs.jpg
8 PM — Drama encores

9 PM — Drama encores

10 PM — 48 Hours (Season 38)

Sundays

tracker-justin-hartley-pilot-cbs.jpg
7 PM — 60 Minutes (Season 57)

8 PM — Tracker (Season 2)

9 PM — The Equalizer (Season 5)

10 PM — Drama encores

Held for Midseason

ncis-sydney-blonde-ambition-cbs.jpg
The Amazing Race (Season 37)

Hollywood Squares (Season 1)

NCIS: Sydney (Season 2)

The Price is Right at Night (Season 53)

Raid the Cage (Season 2)

Watson (Season 1)

