CBS Unveils 2024 Fall Schedule, Moves 'Tracker' and Unveils 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Replacement

CBS' fall 2024 schedule has finally been released, and some shows are on the move as new ones roll in. TVLine reports that this season's No. 1 new show, Tracker, will continue to air on Sundays next season but will now kick off the night following 60 Minutes, switching timeslots with Queen Latifah's The Equalizer. Meanwhile, new NCIS prequel NCIS: Origins will be taking NCIS: Hawai'i's slot following the Mothership series on Mondays.

The FBI trio will continue to take over Tuesday nights, while Fridays will also remain the same as Blue Bloods finishes out its final batch of episodes. The Young Sheldon spinoff, Georige & Mandy's First Marriage, will appropriately be taking over the Big Bang prequel's slot on Thursdays to kick off the night. Fellow new shows, Matlock and Poppa's House, are also finally premiering this fall after having to be pushed back due to the dual Hollywood strikes. Take a look at everything that will be coming to CBS this fall below.