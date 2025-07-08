‘General Hospital’ Actor Shares Health Update Following ‘Botched’ Surgery

General Hospital alum Kin Shriner is determined to be “mobile” again after a “botched” surgery left him unable to walk.

The 71-year-old actor, who famously played Scott Baldwin on the ABC soap from 1977 to 2024, shared a hopeful update on his health on X (formerly Twitter) on June 30.

Shriner revealed that July 1 was the one-year anniversary of when “some arrogant surgeon” completely “botched” his subtalar fusion. The surgery, which is often used to treat severe foot arthritis, fuses the two bones of the joint just below the ankle, as per the Cleveland Clinic. “So for six months, I basically couldn’t walk,” Shriner explained.

(Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

It was his former General Hospital co-star, John Stamos, who ultimately stepped in to help Shriner. “So then John Stamos, my good pal, sent me over to his guy at Cedars Sinai. He redid it,” the actor recalled. “So I’m down here in old Fort Lauderdale rehabbing this foot, every day. Every day so that I can get mobile.”

“I’m getting attendance records at this Powerhouse Gym,” he continued. “You gotta get it back. Something goes wrong, you fix it. Or you try to. Anyway, that’s what I’ve been up to.” Promising more updates moving forward, Shriner assured his followers, “So stay tuned. I will be mobile soon. Very soon.”

Shriner last appeared on General Hospital in August 2024 after more than 1,700 episodes on the soap. He also appeared on a General Hospital spinoff, Port Charles, from 1997 to 2002 as well as other soaps including As the World Turns, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.