'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Vent Frustrations Following Cancellation After Three Seasons

After CBS surprisingly canceled NCIS: Hawai'i, many fans are not happy. The NCIS spinoff was known for being the first series in the franchise for having a female lead with Vanessa Lachey. Unfortunately, with the network renewing the bulk of its current lineup and with multiple new shows already set to premiere next season, there just wasn't enough space, and likely a few other factors as well. Fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on the cancellation, and boy, are they angry. Between the fact that fans felt blindsided and that there's many more stories to tell, along with the representation that NCIS: Hawai'i had, people are truly going to miss it when the finale airs on May 6. It's a huge disappointment, and I don't blame people for airing out their feelings.

It's Truly a Bummer and Upsetting Comment

"This one hurts," one fan wrote. "It's even worse because the cast and crew are so lovely and engaging with fans. They didn't deserve what happened to them. This is so messed up," another expressed.

The News is Heartbreaking Comment

One fan shared, "Heartbreaking. I can't even process this. It makes no sense." Another fan pointed out, "All the other NCIS shows that ended got respect and proper closure... why is NCIS: Hawai'i being treated like the unwanted ugly stepchild in the family?"

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Simply Wondering Why Comment

"part of me was expecting NCIS: Hawai'i cancellation but i want to know WHY WAS IT CANCELLED??" one fan said. "like they could have given it a more serious tone or something try it for another season idk man this cancellation isn't justified."

It Was Definitely Unexpected Comment

"they genuinely got blindsided, everything was leading to renewal or hell, at least a 4th shortened season with at least a proper ending to this?" one fan said. "oh cbs, you deserve nothing good."

Many Fans Are Devastated Comment

"Devastated to hear that NCIS: Hawai'i was not renewed for a 4th season. The characters & actors that played them brought so much joy to our screens," one fan expressed. "NCIS: Hawai'i deserved better, it felt so fresh and interesting, there was so much good character development and story there, this is a miss!" another fan said.