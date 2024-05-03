'Blue Bloods' Final Episode Set in Stone: Here's When Finale Airs

The end of Blue Bloods is near. Despite there being "rumblings" that CBS may save the long-running procedural, it seems like the Reagan family will be preparing their final on-screen family dinner after all. After CBS unveiled its fall 2024 schedule, TV Insider reports that the Blue Bloods series finale will air this December after premiering Season 14, Part 2 in October.

Via Deadline, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said during a press conference to discuss the fall schedule, "We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show. We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give the show the sendoff it deserves." In response to the many campaigns to save Blue Bloods that have also included the cast, Reisenbach expressed, "We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It's important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December."

Blue Bloods fans have started petitions in an effort to save the series, which have even been seen by cast members such as Donnie Wahlberg. Considering fellow Friday partner S.W.A.T. has been saved from cancellation twice now, people have been hoping that CBS would do the same for their shows. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem like it's going to happen, at least for now.

When Blue Bloods was announced to be ending after Season 14, it was also revealed that the final season would be split into two parts. The first part, which is currently airing, will consist of 10 episodes. The Season 14, Part 1 finale is set to air on May 17. Meanwhile, Season 14, Part 2 will air later this year and consist of eight episodes. As of now, a premiere date for the final batch of episodes has yet to be announced, but fans will want to prepare their final goodbyes because fall is coming up quick.

Since the series finale doesn't air until December, that does still give fans a lot of time to say goodbye, even if they don't want to. In the meantime, the final episodes of Season 14, Part 1 of Blue Bloods air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET only on CBS. Part 2 will air this fall on CBS' 2024 fall schedule.