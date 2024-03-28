'Blue Bloods' Fans Start Petition to Save Show Ahead of Series Finale

After Blue Bloods' surprising cancellation, fans are not giving up without a fight. Although the series is set to come to an end after 14 seasons and nearly 300 episodes later this year, there have been "rumblings" that might not be the case. An account on X (formerly known as Twitter) called SaveBlueBloods has started a campaign in the hopes of getting the long-running procedural picked up.

On top of a petition to CBS, Paramount+, and NBC that has over 13,000 signatures, fans have taken part in rewatches, sending in videos and photos for special projects and using the hashtag #SaveBlueBloods. Although there have been some unsuccessful fan campaigns in the past to save shows, there have definitely been some very successful ones. Since Blue Bloods isn't set to end until the fall, this gives fans plenty of time to bring in enough support and hopefully get it the attention it deserves.

It helps that even the Blue Bloods cast don't particularly want the series to end just yet, even after 14 seasons. Tom Selleck has said that he isn't ready for the series to end, and he likely is not the only one. The cast has become close over these last several years, and it's going to be hard to say goodbye to them and for them to say goodbye to each other. The campaign has also caught the attention of Donnie Wahlberg, who replied, "You never cease to amaze me," in response to the hashtag being in the top five for trending on X.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on Fridays, and it's been quite a ride already. The series paid tribute to the late Treat Williams, who died in a motorcycle accident last year. Meanwhile, original star Jennifer Esposito returned once again as Jackie Curatola, and it wouldn't be surprising if she came back once more before the series finale later this year. Though depending on how things turn out for Blue Bloods and the campaign, it's possible there may not even be a series finale.

If fans continue to be this determined to get Blue Bloods picked up for another season, it wouldn't be surprising if Season 14 isn't it. For now, though, people may want to prepare to say goodbye to the Reagans. Due to March Madness, Blue Bloods doesn't return until Friday, Apr. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, but the wait will surely be worth it.