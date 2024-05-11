'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Pushing to Save Show From Cancellation

Fans of 'NCIS: Hawai'i' are holding out hope that they can revive the show despite the swift cancellation.

NCIS: Hawai'i fans are not going to let the show go without a fight. According to US Weekly, fans of the show have opened a change.org petition to save the show from its abrupt cancellation.

It is the latest attempt by fans of a TV series who have roared together to save it from cancellation. We've seen it happen with Netflix and Hulu nabbing up series and seeing a flood of viewers who missed the show when it was first on.

"NCIS: Hawai'i has been more than just a television show for many of us. Over the past three years, it has become a beacon of representation and inspiration, changing lives in ways unimaginable," the petition reads. "It's not just about the thrilling plotlines or the engaging characters; it's about what they stand for and how they've touched our hearts."

The fans behind the petition stressed that the series had "broken barriers" in its short run, featuring a female in a leading role. "Beyond its impact on individual viewers, NCIS: Hawai'i has also brought together a diverse fandom community that spans across ages and backgrounds," it continued. "It has breathed new life into an already beloved franchise by attracting a wider audience."

The decision to cancel the NCIS spinoff came back in April, surprising almost everybody. This includes the series' star, Vanessa Lachey, who said she felt blindsided by the decision.

"Gutted, confused, blindsided," she wrote. "Grateful, confident, beloved fans! Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all!" Lachey also bid farewell to the show in a more official manner a little later on.