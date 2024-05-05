'CSI: Vegas' Cancellation Reportedly Isn't The End for 'CSI' at Network

Even though CSI: Vegas has been canceled, it's possible fans haven't seen the last of the CSI franchise. The original series debuted on CBS in 2000 and has spawned four spinoffs over the last 20 years. Vegas was the latest one and will officially come to an end on Sunday, May 19 after three seasons, but there's a good chance more could be on the way.

Via Deadline, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach acknowledged CSI: Vegas' cancellation and other cancellations such as So Help Me Todd and NCIS: Hawai'i, noting they've "had some tough choices this year." While there aren't any plans to have a S.W.A.T.-style uncancellation, she did share that discussions are happening to keep the CSI franchise running beyond Vegas.

"I definitely think that franchise is alive and well, and we continue to be in discussions," Reisenbach shared. "It's a part of our legacy." Considering the network is already making decisions about the 2025-26 season by ordering to series Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country, you never know what they could come up with. There was a five-year gap between CSI: Cyber and CSI: Vegas, the two latest spinoffs in the franchise, meaning it's possible fans may have to go another five years or longer.

While it's definitely still a disappointment that CSI: Vegas has been canceled, the fact that the franchise is reportedly not dead at CBS is good news. If there's another CSI series later down the line, there's always the possibility fans could see the return of Max, Folsom, Rejan, and co. With a franchise like CSI, the show possibilities are endless. Perhaps they can even pull a Law & Order and revive the OG series? Vegas was a revival/follow-up of CSI, but that doesn't mean it still can't happen.

Hopefully a new CSI series will be on the way soon. For now, fans will have to prepare to say goodbye to CSI: Vegas when the series finale airs on May 19. There's no telling how the episode will end, as it's very possible there will be a cliffhanger, making the cancellation even more disappointing. Not seeing the series on CBS' 2024 fall schedule hurts, but at least there is streaming on Paramount+ so people can continue to watch CSI: Vegas and other shows in the CSI franchise as much as they want while waiting for the next new CSI show.