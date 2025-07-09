‘New Amsterdam’ Creator Joins Fox Show

New Amsterdam creator David Schulner has landed a new Fox show.

Warner Bros. announced that Schulner has joined the creative team for new Fox drama Memory of a Killer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment, Memory of a Killer is inspired by the 2003 award-winning Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer (La Mémoire Du Tueur). The dramatic thriller stars Patrick Dempsey as a hitman leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret – he has developed early-onset Alzheimer’s. Michael Imperioli also stars.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020)

Schulner will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner. Ed Whitmore, Tracey Malone, and Cathy Schulman are also EPs, with Whitmore and Malone serving as co-showrunners. News of Schulner’s involvement in Memory of a Killer comes over a year after it was reported he was developing a New Amsterdam spinoff set after the events of the series finale. The NBC medical drama ran for five seasons and ended in early 2023. The new show would tentatively be set 30 years after the series finale, exploring “the ways artificial intelligence would help advance the medical industry in the future.”

Aside from New Amsterdam, Schulner has also worked on Once and Again, Do No Harm, The Oaks, Desperate Housewives, Everwood, Kings, Tell Me You Love Me, and Emerald City. Memory of a Killer will mark one of Schulner’s first projects since New Amsterdam ended, and according to his IMDb page, the only other show he has planned is New Amsterdam: Tomorrow.

NEW AMSTERDAM — Episode 501 — Pictured: Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin

Memory of a Killer is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. It comes from EPs and showrunners Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone. Cathy Schulman executive produces for Welle Entertainment alongside Arthur Sarkisian and Martin Campbell, as well as EP Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.

Additional details for Memory of a Killer have not been released, but it shouldn’t be long until more information is revealed, including who will be joining Dempsey and Imperioli on the cast. Meanwhile, Fox has another drama in the works, Best Medicine, which is a medical dramedy. Both shows have received series orders for the 2025-26 season, meaning that they are right around the corner. In the meantime, all five seasons of New Amsterdam are streaming on Peacock. And fans can take a look at some of David Schulner’s other work on other streaming services. Memory of a Killer will be coming soon to Fox.