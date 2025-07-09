Dave Flebotte, the Emmy-nominated TV writer who was a staple on shows like Desperate Housewives and Tulsa King, has died, Deadline reports.

Flebotte had a storied career before his death, beginning his TV writing career in comedy shows The 5 Mrs. Buchanans and Ellen before going to write on Suddenly Susan, The PJs, The Geena Davis Show, The Bernie Mac Show, 8 Simple Rules and Will & Grace.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Flebotte also served as a co-executive producer on Desperate Housewives from 2008 to 2012 and created Sherri with Sherri Shepherd in 2009.

After his stint on Desperate Housewives, Flebotte went on to write for Boardwalk Empire, Masters of Sex, and I’m Dying Up Here, with his last job being on Tulsa King.

Executive producer Dave Flebotte arrives at the premiere of Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here” at the DGA Theater on May 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Following Flebotte’s passing, many of his friends and former colleagues took to social media to pay tribute. Flebotte’s former Desperate Housewives colleague wrote on Facebook Tuesday that the late writer was “so funny, so kind, such a great writer, such a beautiful friend,” as per Deadline. “You brought joy into our lives, but were also there for me at some of my lowest moments. So grateful you were in my life.”



I’m Dying Up Here and Sherri’s Cindy Caponera wrote on Instagram: “Never in all of my television writing days did I meet a man so funny and kind, openhearted, smaht – he was from Boston after all – and so talented. He was an incredibly loyal friend. I also never met a writer who loved writing as much as he did. And he was so incredibly good at it. And throughout his entire illness, he never stopped creating and working – never complaining- just such a great example of how to live and love. Everyone should have at least one Dave Flebotte in their life. I’ll miss you, pal.”

executive producers dave Flebotte of the television show ‘i’m Dying up here’ speak onstage during the Showtime portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 9, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Charmed co-producer Laurie Parres had a similarly glowing tribute shared on Facebook. “What a privilege to share a writers’ room and friendship with this guy. Total legend,” Parres wrote, noting that Flebotte would “always be present-tense.”



“The funniest of the funniest. Unparalleled at spotting the absurd and transmuting it into comic relief, turning what stings into what saves us,” the tribute continued. “The world’s a lot funnier — and easier to take — through your eyes. I’d love to hear your take now that you know and see everything.”