3 Throwback Shows You Can Watch on Cartoon Network This Week

Cartoon Network is a treasure trove of since-ended shows, and this week, the channel is airing some of our favorite throwback series.

From a decades-old, mystery-solving iconic cartoon to a soon-to-return animated sitcom with a cult following, these are just three of the numerous hit shows airing on Cartoon Network this week! See the full schedule here.

The Scooby-Doo Show

Serving as the third incarnation of Hanna-Barbera’s Scooby-Doo franchise, The Scooby-Doo Show brought Mystery Inc. back to the screens for more spooky adventures. The series centers around four curious teenagers – Shaggy, Daphne, Velma, and Fred – and their talking Great Dane Scooby-Doo as they solve mysterious cases involving supposedly supernatural creatures.

Although the series wrapped after 40 episodes that ran for three seasons from 1976 to 1978 on ABC, decades later, it is now airing as part of Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim lineup. This week, Scooby-Doo fans can catch episodes of the iconic cartoon when episodes of The Scooby-Doo Show air at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Additional episodes will air weekdays throughout the month.

Adventure Time

Created by Pendleton Ward, Adventure Time ran for 283 episodes across 10 seasons from 2010 until 2018, during which time it cemented itself as one of the best animated series. Set in the mystical Land of Ooo, Adventure Time centers around 12-year-old Finn as he rights wrongs and battles evil, such as the Ice King, alongside his magical dog, Jake.

This week, Cartoon Network is airing the final few episodes of Season 3 at 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday before kicking off Season 4 Friday. Season 4 episodes are also set to air at 6 and 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

King of the Hill

As fans await the long-awaited revival of Mike Judge’s classic adult animated sitcom King of the Hill, set to debut later this summer, they can catch up on previous episodes of the hit show on Cartoon Network. The channel is airing episodes from Seasons 7, 8, 10, 11, and 12 at from 5 to 5:30 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, as well as 5 to 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The show centers around propane salesman Hank Hill, who lives with his substitute-teacher wife Peggy, wannabe comedian son Bobby, and deadbeat niece Luanne in suburban Texas. The voice cast included Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Brittany Murphy, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Toby Huss, Ashley Gardner, Jonathan Joss, Lauren Tom, Breckin Meyer, and Tom Petty.