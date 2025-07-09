WWE’s Becky Lynch Cast in FX Show

Becky Lynch is ready to make us laugh.

The WWE star is set to appear in FX’s new comedy Movers, which comes from Robert Ben Garant and Cathy Shim, who created the iconic Comedy Central series Reno 911!

Garant and Shim will also star in the series, alongside Lynch, Maz Jobrani (Friday After Next), Darius Homayoun (Sex/Life), Manny Montana (Ironheart), and Tanael “TJ” Joachim.

The improv comedy will feature the cast members as a group of professional movers and their increasingly weird and wacky lives.

Reno 911! was a huge hit with audiences and critics alike when it premiered in 2003. Running for eight seasons, the series is a parody of law enforcement documentary shows like COPS.

In that series, every member of the fictitious Reno Sheriff’s Department is famously terrible at their jobs, often spouting off politically incorrect one-liners and committing various acts of police brutality. Garant also starred as one of the main characters, Deputy Travis Junior.

The series returned in 2021 with Paramount+ special Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon, before being revived for another season on The Roku Channel in 2022. Shortly after that, Comedy Central once again brought the series back for a Christmas special titled Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist.