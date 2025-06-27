Actress’ Widower Is Now Dating Her Former Co-Star

Suzanne Somers’ widow has moved on. Alan Hamel is dating Joanna Cassidy, who previously worked with Somoers. “I don’t know where this relationship is going,” Hamel said, per Page Six, adding about the “extremely accomplished” actress.

Hamel, 88, was photographed arm in arm with Cassidy, 79. He says he’s know Cassidy for years.

The two were spotted rocking Malibu Beach Inn baseball caps at lunch at the Broad Street Oyster Company. “I have known Joanna Cassidy for over 45 years,” the Canadian film producer said when Page Six spoke to him. “Joanna was a guest star on [daytime talk show] ‘The Alan Hamel Show’ in Canada in the ’70s. She was a great guest and it was a dynamic show, and we liked each other, not romantically, but mainly with respect. Both of us were married at the time.”

They crossed paths again when Cassidy and Somers starred together in the 1985 miniseries Hollywood Wives. “I ran into her in the mid-’80s many times during the production of Jackie Collins’ ‘Hollywood Wives,’” he said. “It was very cordial.”

Regarding their reconnection, he says their Stephen, played matchmaker. “My son met Joanna at a screening and after a long conversation suggested to Joanna that she and me would get along and should meet. Stephen did not know we knew each other.”

Somers died of cancer in October 2023, one day before her 77th birthday. Her widow says he feels he has her blessing to move on and find love elsewhere. “Don’t mope around,” he recalls her telling him. “Live your life. We will see one another after you cross over.”

Hamel admits he has no idea if this romance will last, but he’s willing to take a chance. “Joanna is extremely accomplished,” he said. “She is easily the hardest-working and most active actress in Hollywood for well over 50 years. She’s a great mother to her adult children, turns up for many fundraisers for first responders and is staff for her four cats. She is no Hollywood BS, and we laugh a lot.”

He added: “I’m fortunate to have Joanna in my life. Most men would love to have a Joanna in their life. I do not know where this relationship is going, but what I do know is that being in the cocktail hour of my life, I am blessed with a magnificent family — thanks to incredible Suzanne — a privileged life, and our business that we created 50 years ago.”