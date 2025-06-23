‘When Calls the Heart’ Co-Stars Say ‘I Do’ During Secret Ceremony

When Calls the Heart co-stars Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum have tied the knot.

Krakow and Rosenbaum, who play Elizabeth Thatcher and Mike Hickam, respectively, on the Hallmark Channel drama, announced Monday on social media that they had tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple shared two photos from their big day, the first of which showed Rosenbaum kissing Krakow with his hand on her chin, and the second of which showed the pair smiling for the camera together.

Krakow could be seen wearing a short-sleeved satin wedding gown with a dramatic veil that perfectly accentuated her curls. Rosenbaum matched her simple elegance while wearing a brown double-breasted suit with a white button-up shirt. Krakow simply captioned the couple’s wedding post with the infinity symbol emoji.

Krakow and Rosenbaum’s When Calls the Heart co-stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace — who also found love on the Hallmark series and confirmed their own marriage in September 2024 — were quick to congratulate the newly married couple.

“I’m still crying. My favourite pairing!” Wallace wrote alongside a wine glass and cheese emoji, as McGarry added, “Beautiful pictures, beautiful friends, beautiful husband and wife – xo.”

Hallmark was also quick to weigh in, commenting, “It’s a great day to be a #Heartie! Congratulations!”

Krakow and Rosenbaum went public with their relationship last year on Valentine’s Day, sharing romantic posts that confirmed they were dating more than a year after fans first started to speculate that the two were more than coworkers.

“First thing I see when I wake up. Last thing I see before sleep,” Rosenbaum wrote under a photo of his lock screen, which was a photo of Krakow. “Happy Valentines Day.” Krakow, for her part, simply included a series of PDA photos with her partner that she captioned with a heart emoji.