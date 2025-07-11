Pop Singer Engaged to Reality TV Star After 7 Years of Dating

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley are engaged!

The “Girls Like Girls” artist, 34, announced Thursday that she popped the question to The Bachelor alum, 36, after seven years of dating.

“My dream girl said yes to forever…” Kiyoko captioned a joint post with her fiancée showing the romantic proposal and stunning new sparkler on Tilley’s left hand. Sharing the post to her Instagram Story, Tilley wrote, “Easiest yes I’ve ever said.”

In the photos, Kiyoko can be seen getting down on one knee on the shore of Mallorca’s picturesque waters before the couple celebrated by jumping in.

The newly-engaged couple’s friends were quick to wish them well, with Tilley’s Bachelor Nation bestie JoJo Fletcher commenting, “My girls! I love yall so much and cannot wait to see this beautiful next chapter unfold for the two of you!!”

Ashley Iaconetti, who starred on Season 19 of The Bachelor with Tilley, commented, “AAAAAWWHHHHHHHHHHYH congratulations! I knew this was the next wedding! Love you both.” Former The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe also weighed in, writing, “One of the most beautiful couples inside and out. I am so happy and love your love.”

Kiyoko and Tilley’s engagement comes just four months after the couple told Us Weekly they were taking their relationship at their “own pace.”

“It’s something we talk about,” Tilley said of marriage at the time after attending the wedding of close friend Tanya Rad. “What I love about our relationship is we very much do everything at our own pace. So I think if anything, it was such a weekend full of joy and love that it made us go like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait until that’s our weekend.’”

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko attend Unforgettable: The 22nd Annual Asian American Awards at The Beverly Hilton on December 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kiyoko and Tilley first met in 2018, but they didn’t share their relationship with the world until four years later. In May 2022, the couple finally decided to come forward with their romance at the release party for Kiyoko’s single “For The Girls,” sharing a hug and kiss on stage.

Tilley revealed during the May 2024 episode of the Made It Out podcast that while she didn’t want to keep their love a secret, she wasn’t ready to both come out and hard launch their relationship.

“Hayley and I had a lot of conversations about being public and being private,” she explained at the time. “She was like, ‘I am so proud, and I have worked so hard to be proud of who I am that I don’t want to feel like I’m back in the closet.’ And I’m like, ‘I also don’t want you to feel like that. But if you can kind of see my perspective, I’m navigating being a public person, and having a public platform, being from The Bachelor, it is really hard.’”