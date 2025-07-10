A Canceled HGTV Show Just Earned an Emmy Nomination

Married to Real Estate stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson were surprised with a Daytime Emmy nomination shortly after learning their HGTV show had been canceled.

After learning that Married to Real Estate was nominated in the Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program category, the married couple took to Instagram with a message of gratitude.

“The show wrapped. We packed up, said our thank-yous, and started plotting our next move, with gratitude in our hearts,” Sherrod wrote in the caption of her post Wednesday. “Then the universe hit us with an Emmy nomination. Apparently, Married to Real Estate is still making noise—even without new episodes.”

She continued, “We’re deeply honored, wildly grateful, and just bold enough to say: yeah, we’re gonna celebrate this one. Huge love to the Academy, our phenomenal crew, and everyone who tuned in. Man said no, but GOD said YES.”

Sherrod and Jackson announced on June 24 that HGTV would not be moving forward with a fifth season of Married to Real Estate, news they were shocked to receive after coming home from a trip.

The couple’s Daytime Emmy nomination news also came after a trip, as Sherrod joked in her video, “Apparently, we shouldn’t go away on vacation anymore. We go away on vacation, and we come back, and we always get something unexpected. In this case, it was good!”

Recalling receiving the “very interesting” text message about their Emmy nomination, Jackson said, “An Emmy, y’all! Married to Real Estate has been nominated for an Emmy!” Sherrod laughed as she added, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, [but] we might be the first show to get nominated after we got canceled! Like, what?”

Married to Real Estate was nominated in the Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program category alongside Roku’s Dime Como Hacerlo and Martha Gardens, BYUtv’s The Fixers, Magnolia Network’s Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, and Amazon Prime Video’s Going Home With Tyler Cameron.

On June 24, Sherrod shared the news of Married to Real Estate‘s cancellation, writing on Instagram at the time that “while the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful. Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all–grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other),.”

She continued, “Some blessings show up in disguise. We’ve been here before. We’ll keep counting those blessings–and keep it moving. Stay tuned.”