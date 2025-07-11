‘Match Me Abroad’ Exclusive Sneak Peek: Sarah Won’t ‘Un-Glam’ for Her Dates in Singapore

Match Me Abroad single Sarah won’t be changing up her signature glam, even if it might impact her international search for love.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, Sarah gets a bit of a rude awakening during her meeting with Singaporean matchmaker Dolly as she embarks on a hunt for love halfway across the globe.

“I know you shared a lot with me on what your values are, and from that, I’ve found these matches for you,” Dolly tells Sarah, “Because values are everlasting. Looks will fade.”

Sarah is on board with her matchmaker so far, but when Dolly suggests toning down her makeup to better align with local dating norms, she’s a little less receptive.

“I just wonder, are you ready to kind of un-glam for the dates?” Dolly asks, only to be met with a blank stare from Sarah. “Are you comfortable with that?” Dolly presses.

Sarah waits just a second before responding, “No,” and bursting into laughter.

Even with Sarah’s initial denial, Dolly keeps going with her recommendation. “OK, well, if we do something outdoorsy, will you be wearing makeup to, say, a sporty activity?” she asks. Sarah answers candidly, “Oh yeah. I always pretty much do my makeup the same, unless it’s nighttime. Then I do full glam.”

Dolly admits, “My concern is that if you don’t tone down your look, a Singaporean man might judge the book by its cover, because the men here are just not used to it.” She advises Sarah to “be real” with her matches, reminding her, “You don’t have to paint a perfect picture.”

It’s then that Sarah’s mom chimes in, “Right, which is so true.” She tells Dolly, “I’ve always been concerned that Sarah could possibly attract the wrong kind of men,” before turning to her daughter and telling her, “You really have to have an open heart, right? You have to be vulnerable.”

Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.