‘MasterChef’ Star Addresses Fan Concern About Her Weight Loss

MasterChef Australia star Julie Goodwin is “tired” of the ongoing comments regarding her weight.

After facing a barrage of comments from concerned fans regarding her recent dramatic weight loss, the chef and author, 54, took to social media Thursday to reassure fans that she is healthy.

“Thanks to all who have expressed concern about my health. I am well and I am within the healthy weight range. My doctor concurs,” Goodwin, who debuted her weight loss earlier this year, began the post. “For those who have asked me for advice or tips, I am not qualified to provide this. It’s advice that should be sought from your trusted health professionals, not from me. I’m a TV cook.”

Goodwin went on to directly address those who have expressed concern over her weight, writing, “For those who want to comment on my shape and condition of my body please, do it on your own page because I’m tired of reading it. For that reason, I’ll be turning off comments on this post.”

“For those who like to see the food I make and occasional other bits and pieces from my days, please stick around cause that’s what I’ll be posting,” she continued. “For all of us can we please, find something more interesting to talk about. Can we please model kindness to our kids and grandkids and can we please leave this obsession with people’s looks back in the 1980s. Peace and leave.”

The fiery Thursday statement came just a day after the chef was inundated with comments about her appearance, fans saying they were “concerned” and “shocked” by Goodwin’s weight loss, with one even writing that she “looks like a skeleton.” Another person candidly stated, “too much weight loss,” while others expressed concern that she may be “sick.”

Goodwin, who won MasterChef Australia in 2009 before later returning for MasterChef Australia All-Stars in 2012 and MasterChef Australia a second time in 2022, first debuted her weight loss transformation earlier this year after having previously shed more than 40 pounds years earlier. Speaking with Women’s Weekly in 2016, the star revealed that she accidentally lost the weight because she was “running a business and running around like a mad thing, and sometimes I forget to eat, none of which is healthy… The truth about why I have dropped so much weight is that I am working too much. I need to find a balance in my life.”